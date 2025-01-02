VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 2: Siienoi, an innovative perfume brand, is proud to announce its official launch. Rooted in elegance and sophistication, Siienoi is set to revolutionize the fragrance industry with its uniquely crafted perfumes and exquisite packaging. The brand introduces three signature creations--Enchantress, Vampira, and Gaharu--designed to celebrate individuality and evoke emotion.

With a commitment to delivering premium fragrances that reflect diverse personalities, Siienoi combines the finest ingredients with an artistic approach to packaging. Each perfume is not just a scent but a story, an emotion, and a way to express yourself.

Introducing the Signature Collection

Enchantress: Calm and Grace

Step into a world of confidence with Enchantress, a fragrance that speaks of bold elegance. Meticulously blended with notes of juniper, lavender, patchouli, and cedar, Enchantress is for the fearless and strong. Encased in rich, thick packaging, it exudes the luxury of carrying a masterpiece. Designed to leave a lasting impression, Enchantress is your everyday companion that fills you with great delight and charm.

Vampira: Bold and Elegance

Awaken your passionate side with Vampira, a fragrance that encapsulates love and emotion. Its unique satin cloth-adorned packaging symbolizes sensuality and elegance, making it an artistic treasure. With vibrant hues that reflect romance and charm, Vampira's scent envelops you in a magnetic aura, perfect for unforgettable evenings and cherished memories.

Gaharu: Passion and Strength

Discover serenity and credence with Gaharu, a fragrance that represents calmness and strength. Featuring a woody and musky base, enhanced with floral and amber undertones, Gaharu is for those who embrace simplicity and composure. Its innovative door-closure packaging is symbolic of new opportunities, encouraging you to start each day with renewed vigor and self-assurance.

Siienoi's Philosophy: Fragrance as Art

Siienoi is more than a perfume brand; it's an experience that celebrates individuality and self-expression. We aim to offer our customers more than just a fragrance--we want to provide them with a piece of art that resonates with their personality and emotions.

The launch of Siienoi marks the beginning of a journey that redefines how we experience perfumes. With a perfect balance of premium ingredients, thoughtful design, and a focus on individuality, Siienoi is poised to become a go-to choice for fragrance enthusiasts.

Availability

Siienoi's signature perfumes--Enchantress, Vampira, and Gaharu--are now available for purchase exclusively on the brand's official website, www.siienoi.com. With nationwide delivery across India, Siienoi brings the luxury of personalized fragrances to your doorstep.

About Siienoi

Founded with a vision to blend luxury and individuality, Siienoi is a India-based perfume brand holding its corporate office in Mumbai. Each fragrance in its collection is crafted with high-quality ingredients and paired with innovative packaging that tells a story. Siienoi's mission is to offer perfumes that evoke emotions, inspire confidence, and elevate everyday moments.

Contact

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Tanvi JhaSiienoi - Press & CommunicationsEmail: inquiry@siienoi.comPhone: +91 8178250149Website: www.siienoi.com

https://www.instagram.com/siienoi/

