Savitribai Phule Jayanti is annually celebrated on January 3 to mark the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a popular Indian social reformer, poet, and educator. The day is also observed as Mahila Shikshan Din in India. Savitribai is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of women's education and empowerment in India. Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls in Pune, Maharashtra in 1848, breaking societal norms and paving the way for women's education in India. They started their first school for girls at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence or Bhidewada. In this article, let’s know more about Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2024 date and the significance of the annual event that remembers the great social reformer of India. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 Messages and Mahila Shikshan Din HD Images for Free Download Online.

Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831, in the village of Naigaon in Maharashtra’s Satara District. She was the youngest daughter of four children born to Lakshmi and Patil, both of whom belonged to the Mali Community. Savitribai married her husband, Jyotirao Phule, at the age of 9 or 10, while he was 13. She is known for her efforts to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 Date

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, January 3.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti Significance

Savitribai Phule Jayanti is a perfect opportunity to honour her legacy of the great leader. The day inspires movements for education, gender equality, and social justice in India. Many educational institutions and social organisations mark her birth anniversary with events that promote her ideals and teachings.

Savitribai Phule was also an author and poet. She published Kavya Phule in 1854 and Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar in 1892, and also a poem entitled ‘Go, Get Education’ in which she encouraged those who are oppressed to free themselves by obtaining an education. She established the Mahila Seva Mandal to raise awareness for issues concerning women's rights.

