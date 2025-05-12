PNN

New Delhi [India], May 12: A grand felicitation ceremony held in Delhi celebrated the achievements of top-performing students from the 2024-25 SilverZone Olympiads and honoured distinguished educationists for their invaluable contributions to the field of education. This year, millions of students from India and across the globe took part in SilverZone Olympiads, reaffirming the platform's global impact and legacy of academic excellence.

Reaffirming its two-decade-long legacy of nurturing academic brilliance and global competitiveness, the SilverZone Foundation celebrated the outstanding achievements of school students and educators at the prestigious 22nd SilverZone Excellence in Education Awards 2025, held in New Delhi.

With millions of students participating across the country and abroad, the 2024-25 Olympiads reaffirmed SilverZone's status as one of the most trusted and impactful academic platforms for school students globally. The Foundation, renowned for conducting world-class Olympiads in Mathematics, Science, English, Computer Science, and emerging fields like STEM and AI, continues to bridge classrooms with real-world problem-solving. This year, over 500 students secured top international ranks, who were honoured with trophies, certificates, and recognition that extends far beyond the examination hall.

The award ceremony was a vibrant confluence of academic excellence, with educators and school leaders representing over 100 cities across the nation. Their presence reflected the ever-expanding influence of SilverZone Olympiads and the shared commitment to fostering a culture of analytical thinking and global preparedness in schools.

Mr. Kamal Kishore, Managing Director of SilverZone Foundation, said, "For over 22 years, SilverZone Olympiads have stood as a beacon of educational innovation. Our mission goes beyond assessments -- we inspire, guide, and equip students for the competitive future. Today, we honour not just high-performing students but also the teachers and school leaders who fuel their success."

The event shone a spotlight on academic distinction, not only among students but also within the educator community. Several distinguished leaders in Indian education were honoured with prestigious titles, including the Outstanding Contribution to Education Award and the Inspirational Educator Award. Notable among the recipients were: Dr. Pooja Malhotra, Principal, Adarsh Public School, New Delhi, Dr. Nripen Kr. Dutta Principal Miles Bronson Residential School, Assam, Mr. Badal Singh, Principal Delhi Public School Lagma, Bihar, Mr Paras Sharma V Principal Gangotri International School-Gondal, Gujarat, Ms. Priyaa Chauhan Principal, Gd Goenka Public School Gurgaon, Haryana, Mr. Rajan Sharma, Principal, Millennium World School, Cheeka (Haryana) Kaithal Haryana, Mrs. Novjyoti Patial Principal Dhaliara Public School Kangra Himachal Pradesh, Principal Urmil Jain Greenland Day Boarding Public School, Bareta Mansa Punjab. These recognitions reflect SilverZone's holistic approach, rewarding not only scholastic brilliance but also the educators who shape future-ready minds.

What sets SilverZone apart is its AI-powered RealMetrics system, which delivers deep-dive performance analytics -- empowering teachers and learners with actionable insights. The Olympiads also offer global exposure through prestigious international rewards, including educational trips to NASA and top UK universities, inspiring students to dream beyond boundaries. With a unique three-tier structure -- School Level, National Level, and International Level -- SilverZone Olympiads provide a comprehensive academic journey that is as rewarding as it is transformative.

About SilverZone Foundation

Established in 2002, the SilverZone Foundation is a pioneering non-profit committed to transforming education by fostering critical thinking, global awareness, and innovation in learning. With a reach of millions of students and thousands of schools, SilverZone Olympiads offer academic platforms that simulate real-world competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, and more, preparing students early for national and international success.

For over two decades, SilverZone has been empowering students and schools to dream bigger, perform better, and aim higher -- and this legacy continues to evolve with the growing challenges and opportunities of 21st-century learning.

