Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, one of the Best Media and Mass Communication Colleges in India, will end registrations for two of its flagship programs- MBA in Communication Management (or MBA (CM)) and MA in Mass Communication (or MA (MC)) in January 2021.

The MBA in Communication Management is a two-year, full-time programme that focuses on building the knowledge of media, communication and management theories coupled with practice. It covers a wide spectrum of subjects that allows for a holistic understanding of the field and empowers students to make their mark in the media and entertainment industry. Although they have a very strong screening process, any undergraduate with the inclination and more than 50 per cent marks in their UG course can apply to SIMC Pune for this course.

The SNAP Test (or Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) for admissions into MBA (CM) will be held on three dates - December 20 2020, January 06 2021 and January 09 2021. Aspirants are allowed two attempts following which they are shortlisted for GE-PIWAT. The registrations for the next batch close on 27th January 2021 (aspirants need to apply for SNAP by 28th November 2020).

The MA in Mass Communication is also a two-year full-time programme that prepares graduates to tell stories, either in the written or audio-visual format. With expert faculty and practical sessions that are sprinkled throughout the course, students can find their niche, polish it and showcase it globally.

Employers that hire graduates of this programme include leaders like the Times Network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Glitch Media Pvt Ltd, Thomas Reuters and more. For MA (MC), the entrance test will be held on February 7 2021 followed by GE-PIWAT of shortlisted candidates. The registrations for this programme close on 18 January 2021.

"The requirement for dedicated and skilled professionals is always rising across industries and we take it as our responsibility at SIMC Pune to fulfil the media industry's need with our students. Both MBA(CM) and MA(MC) are designed in a way to combine theory with practice allowing our students to be independent thinkers and goal-oriented leaders. The lockdown has been a tough time for all of us but with the right values, we want to stress upon the fact that there is never a dearth of opportunities for committed workers. We want to be a part of the change that this country needs, the agents of improving communication and therefore development," said Dr Ruchi Jaggi, Director, SIMC Pune.

Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune has grown to become one of the most prestigious media institutions in the country. With a clear aim to foster the spirit of national development through value-based learning that is rooted in the ethos of creativity, knowledge and growth, SIMC Pune is committed to producing thought-provoking leaders who can make an impact with every action and endeavour they undertake.

SIMC Pune has always established its hold over the media market by nurturing graduates who are driven and willing to push themselves to go the extra mile. With these programs and their structure, it is evident that their belief of building global competencies and contributing towards knowledge generation are ingrained deeply in the fabric of their foundation.

