Simpolo Tiles and Bathware Strengthens Presence with Grand Inauguration of 200th Showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11: Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a leader in the Indian ceramic industry, has successfully inaugurated its new Sefar Designs 200th Display Gallery at 12-36, B/1, Satamrai, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana-501218. Spanning 11,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art display centre is set to become a prime destination for premium tiling solutions in South India.

The newly inaugurated display centre showcases Simpolo's best-selling and latest products, including large-format sintered compact surfaces, 16/20mm outdoor tiles, kitchen platform tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, wall tiles, and the revolutionary StrongX surface. The centre also highlights the Ricco-2.0 collection, featuring Glimmer Tech and Posh Surface enhancements.

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's "Fresh from the Past" theme seamlessly blends history with modern functionality. The newly launched Posh+ surface offers 10 times more durability for high-traffic spaces. Key collections--Glyphstone, Alchimia, Venitto, Sparko, Marmorica, Basaltino, and Rockdeck--redefine durability and aesthetics. This exclusive collection is now available at the Hyderabad Display Centre.

Jitendra Aghara, CMD of Simpolo Group, added, " We are proud to open our new display centre in Hyderabad, a city known for its appreciation of aesthetics and quality. This launch is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality ceramic solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry. As part of our growth strategy, we are continuously expanding our footprint across India, investing in cutting-edge technology and sustainable manufacturing practices. Our upcoming Naidupeta plant in Tirupati, with an investment of Rs 350 crore, is a crucial step towards scaling our production and meeting the rising demand for premium tiling solutions. At Simpolo, we aim to set new benchmarks in design excellence, durability, and customer experience, reinforcing our position as a market leader in the ceramic industry."

Speaking at the event, Talla Krishna Reddy (GM - AP & TG), stated, "With the launch of this new display centre, we are bringing an unparalleled tile shopping experience to Hyderabad. This space is designed to help homeowners, architects, and designers explore and choose from our finest collections in a real-world setting."

Additionally, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware invested Rs 350 crore in its Naidupeta plant in Tirupati, which is spread over 83 acres of land. This project is scheduled to commence operations in FY25, with plans to scale its production capacity to 13.2 million square meters per annum over the next two years.

Impact on People and the Industry

The newly launched Simpolo Display Centre in Hyderabad will provide significant benefits to both consumers and professionals in the construction and interior design industries:

* Enhanced Accessibility: Homeowners, architects, interior designers, and builders in Hyderabad and nearby areas now have direct access to Simpolo's premium range of tiles and sanitary ware.

* Immersive Experience: The state-of-the-art mock-up displays allow customers to visualize tile applications in various real-world settings, ensuring informed decision-making.

* Innovative Solutions: Industry professionals can explore the latest in tiling innovations, including StrongX surface technology and the Ricco-2.0 collection, offering superior aesthetics and durability.

* Expert Guidance: The display centre serves as a hub for expert consultation, helping customers select the best solutions tailored to their specific project needs.

* Boost to Local Industry: The presence of a leading national brand like Simpolo in Hyderabad elevates the market's standards, fostering healthy competition and innovation in the tiling and home decor industry.

With this expansion, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware continues to strengthen its position as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, delivering unparalleled design solutions that blend aesthetics, functionality, and durability.

