Dubai [UAE]/Singapore, May 18 (ANI/PR Newswire): Singapore-based healthcare solutions company, Inspired Technology, is one of only two companies in the world to receive the coveted WHO Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) certification for its latest user programmable data-logger- Vac-TL-01- a key component for manufacturers and suppliers for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Vac-TL-01 data logger is a device used in cold chain monitoring during transportation, storage and refrigeration of vaccines which could easily lose their efficacy if their storage conditions are not ideal.

"The WHO certification is a validation of our team's sustained efforts in making the cold chain storage process a more effective and cost-efficient one while being fully compliant with international safety norms," said Beh Sook Ping, Director, Inspired Technology.

As a part of its strategic expansion plans, Inspired Technology has granted the global distribution and reseller rights in the MENA and the Indian subcontinent region to respected Dubai-based Phi Sigma Group. Phi Sigma is a global name in delivering high-value and quality solutions to customers boasting from the private and public sector.

"Effective, well-managed temperature monitoring is essential for ensuring vaccine quality throughout the supply chain and for preventing wastage of vaccines due to heat or freezing. The WHO PQS Devices Catalogue adopts a comprehensive and holistic approach to equipment and device prequalification, and we are happy to announce this addition to our catalogue of products,"" said Brij M Suri, CEO, Phi Sigma Group.

The current WHO PQS for other companies is set to expire in December 2022 thereby making Inspired Technology the only company which will a valid certification till May 2023.

The presence of a strong players like Phi Sigma and Inspired Technology in the region is a boost to markets such as India which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

Inspired Technology is a Singapore-based manufacturer of smart solutions for the world's most heavily regulated environments- sales@inspiredtechnology.co

Phi Sigma is a Dubai-based 40-year-old storage solutions company which offers a unique portfolio of products to manage the cold chain of sensitive products.

