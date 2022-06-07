New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI/TPT): Recently, one of the budding musicians Viksa released a song named 'Chowk Puravo' which has been receiving massive response by the listeners and has already set a milestone by crossing 3 Lakh views. The song is a personification towards the Indian Armed Forces and depicts the artist's considerate admiration towards them. It portrays the story of a girl's sought solace when her lover is serving the country on the borders of the nation.

The song's video has been produced by 2k Photography and features Piya Gour. The music has been recreated by Vickky Agarwal. Viksa who has been performing on stage since college days catered quite a buzz globally with his recreations of the songs like Tujhse Naraz, Chunar, Maeri, Mann Bharrya, Yarron and Teri Mitti.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh | BJP National President JP Nadda Offered Prayers at Kanakadurga Temple in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Talking about the phenomenal support Viksa has been receiving from his fans across India and abroad, he stated, "Honestly, I truly feel humbled and blessed to have received such massive support for my work. It makes me feel happy and at the same time, I feel more responsible because now, I need to stand on the expectations of my fans. I would also like to take this opportunity to state that I will always try to bring new creations that resonate with people. I would just like to tell my supporters that there are a lot of new projects in the pipeline and you people will get to know more about them in the upcoming months."

Earlier in his career, he won a TV reality show in UAE that led to the crust of his musical journey. Viksa has also done jamming sessions with Pushp Deep Pandey (2K Photography) who suggested him to take his talent to next level and also assured him of all necessary support. His recent release 'Chowk Puravo' has generated quite a buzz and in the upcoming months, Viksa has many new releases lined up for his fans who have given heartfelt responses to his past releases.

Also Read | South Africa Refuse To Play ODIs in Australia in January To Accommodate Domestic T20 League.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)