Kathmandu, February 27: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Nepal around 2:05 AM IST, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km near latitude 27.15 N and longitude 85.16 E. In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 27/02/2026 02:05:02 IST, Lat: 27.15 N, Long: 85.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 2.9 on Richter Scale Strikes Country, No Casualties Reported.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)