New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF - a leading global manufacturer of bearings, sealing solutions, lubrication management, condition monitoring systems, and services, will showcase its extensive range of products and solutions for the Pulp, Paper and allied Industries at the upcoming PapereX'22 exhibition to be held on 10-13 May 2022 at Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

"The challenge today is that the pulp and paper industry, has become extremely competitive. Given our focus on driving intelligent and clean growth, we are well positioned to provide our customers with solutions to help increase efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. At Paperex'22, apart from showcasing our products and solutions, we will focus on engaging with customers, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders to further contribute to the growth of India's pulp and paper sector," commented Rangababu CH Segment Head, Pulp and paper, SKF India.

To stay productive and profitable, pulp and paper making companies need to focus on selecting the appropriate bearings, which need to be mounted properly, lubricated, and carefully monitored and maintained to provide maximum machine availability. From the debarking drums to the reeler at the end of a paper machine, the pulp and paper industry relies on process-critical machinery at all levels.

Drawing on our proven experience in partnering with leaders in the pulp and paper industry and application-specific expertise amassed over more than 100 years, SKF brings innovative solutions to meet the needs of the pulp and paper industry.

Key exhibits at the SKF booth include, Bearings, Housing and Accessories, Lubrication systems, Maintenance products, Condition monitoring products and details on Performance Contracts.

Customers can also mention their specific challenges to SKF before visit at the Paperex2022 through the link bit.ly/3JqZBSf. Visit Pulp and paper|SKF for solutions on improving reliability and availability.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring.

SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

