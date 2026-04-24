Business News | Skillops.ai Recognized in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Skill Intelligence Platform 2026, Driving AI Innovation from Gwalior, Tier-2 India's Heartland

VMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24: SkillOps.ai, an AI-powered workforce and work intelligence platform built to empower global enterprises with unparalleled visibility into skills and gaps, today announced it has been positioned as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 report. This independent evaluation assesses 25 leading skills intelligence platforms worldwide on market impact, vision, and capability amid AI-driven workforce transformation.

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Born in Gwalior, a Tier-2 city far from India's startup metros, SkillOps.ai challenges the status quo, proving world-class enterprise AI doesn't need a metro postcode. Global enterprises are under pressure to shift from role-based to skill-based organisations, but their data lives in silos across ATS, LMS, HRIS, and project systems. Leadership can't answer - "Do we have the skills for this project? Where's our talent productivity leaking? What's our skill gap in six months?" The result? Bloated budgets, poor staffing, underused talent, and missed outcomes.

SkillOps.ai changes that with a first-of-its-kind SkillOps (Skill + Operations) platform, the strategic intelligence layer unifying skill intelligence, workforce planning, and work execution with AI-driven skill matching and agentic decision support for HR, L&D, and delivery leaders. Key differentiators include:

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* Skill Intelligence: An AI-powered skill engine builds a dynamic enterprise skill graph, infers skills from live enterprise data, validates proficiency using AI-driven assessments, and forecasts skill gaps in real time to benchmark skill gaps against industry/project demands.

* Workforce Intelligence: Match talent to work to enable internal mobility, simulate hire v/s upskill decisions, slash over-hiring, and forecast utilization and skill demand-supply gaps in real time. Real-time performance insights and career path mapping.

* Work Intelligence: Dynamically align verified skills with workloads/projects, tasks, and project requirements. Orchestrate capacity in real-time, and simulate resource allocation & utilisation scenarios with minimal friction to boost project speed.

* AI Agents Breaking Silos: Shared visibility for HR, L&D, and delivery--making skills the single source of truth and linking skills with business impact & ROI.

As a skill-first economy accelerates in IT services, financial services, manufacturing, and GCCs, SkillOps.ai equips enterprises to reduce attrition losses or over-hiring, deliver AI transformations, and operationalize their people's skills for agility and cost efficiency.

"From Gwalior's heartland, we're building the backbone of India's enterprise AI revolution, proving deep-tech innovation thrives anywhere. This Everest Group recognition affirms our mission: turn invisible skills into visible business wins, helping enterprises plan, predict, and align talent to outcomes in a world reshaped by AI." said Gaurav Dixit, Founder of SkillOps.ai.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® provides trusted, unbiased insights into skills platforms driving workforce agility. Learn more: https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2026-24-r-8016/

About SkillOps.ai

SkillOps.ai is an enterprise AI software company reshaping how organizations manage, deploy, and grow their critical asset--people's skills. Founded in Gwalior, it's India's rare Tier-2 deep-tech success, delivering end-to-end skill intelligence for global enterprises.

Visit: https://www.skillops.ai/

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