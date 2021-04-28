New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): The cricketer from Madhya Pradesh Under-25 team, Arjun Patel grabbed the awards for his game in the MM Jagdale Tournament and Vijay Merchant Trophy. Having been the captain for under-16 and under-19 teams as well, Arjun has played internationally against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh has amassed a large following due to his impeccable style and zeal with which he approaches the game. This child prodigy, who is passionate about cricket, took the first step toward a promising career as a cricketer when he was just ten years old. He started his journey and remained involved in the cricket world, participating in various BCCI tournaments at various levels.

At the age of 16, he joined the Madhya Pradesh Under-25 team. His determination and dream of representing India on a global stage came crashing down when he suffered an unfortunate injury in the zonal cricket academy selection matches for the under 19 India world cup, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. This frightful act, however, had little effect on his indomitable spirit, and he was soon back on the field, swinging his bat in style and declaring his victories.

He was a lucky child, having been born into a well-known family of businessmen. He had a lot of money and a profitable company to run. His family is in the Bidi manufacturing sector, and their Jabalpur-based brand Mohanlal Hargovind appears to be a well-known name in the industry. Their business is capable of producing 7 million units in a single day.

In terms of Bidi manufacturing in the region, they remain the award-winning business. But this young man had his own dreams, dreams that drove him to stand in front of a packed stadium with his bat, hearing cheers and applause as he won not only an award but millions of hearts back home.

He is also a social worker who has his own NGO in addition to being a sportsman and a businessman. Working on his skills as a player he has a lot to do and who knows he might be the next 'Sachin' of the cricket world.

