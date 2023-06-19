PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) and (NSE: SKIPPER), is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures. The company in an announcement today shared its recent accomplishment of securing cumulative orders wins totaling an impressive Rs.1135 Crores for Design, supply and construction of new Transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation as well as Tower and Pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East and North Africa region.

Commenting on the release Sharan Bansal, Director Skipper Limited, said - "I am delighted to share that our Engineering and Infrastructure division has bagged fresh new orders worth Rs.1100/- + crores. These orders are for Design, Supply and construction of new Transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation of India Limited as well as Tower and Pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East and North Africa region. These orders serve as a resounding testament to our unwavering expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional services in the Power T&D industry. These order wins also reinforces our position as a trusted global Power T&D player, providing innovative solutions and contributing to the development of critical infrastructure worldwide."

Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 40+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 50+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of

'Skipper', company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at (BSE: 538562) and (NSE: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.

