EMIAC Technologies Wins Two Honours for their Work in Organic Growth with Protean and ACKO Drive at Bharat Shining Conclave 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: EMIAC Technologies Limited has received two recognitions at the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026, with awards spanning BFSI and Automotive categories for its work with Protean and ACKO Drive.

The honours were announced at The Lalit, New Delhi, on 23 February 2026, during the conclave's awards and recognition ceremony.

The company was awarded:

Best Digital Campaigns for Organic Growth: EMIAC X Protean

and

Best Organic Growth Campaigns in Automotive Category: EMIAC X ACKO Drive.

For EMIAC, led by Founder and CEO Divya Gandotra, the recognition is a validation of a long-term approach to organic growth, one that prioritises credibility, clarity, and sustained visibility in high-competition categories.

"This recognition reinforces our belief that organic growth is earned through consistency and discipline," said Divya Gandotra, Founder and CEO of EMIAC Technologies. "In sectors where trust and intent shape every decision, building strong visibility is not a one-time effort. It is a long-term commitment."

The ACKO Drive Recognition: Standing Out in a Comparison-Led CategoryAutomotive search is shaped by high-intent decision moments. Consumers compare options, validate opinions, and look for signals of confidence before acting. In that environment, the brands that win are not always the loudest, but the ones that appear consistently where users are evaluating choices.

The award for Best Organic Growth Campaigns in Automotive Category: EMIAC X ACKO Drive recognises the sustained effort behind building ACKO Drive's visibility across competitive automotive themes, while maintaining the clarity and reliability expected by users during research-heavy journeys.

Rather than relying on short-lived spikes, the work focused on strengthening how the brand shows up across key decision stages and reinforcing its position as a credible voice within automotive discovery.

The Protean Recognition: Sustained Performance in a Trust-First SectorBFSI is a category where credibility is central to performance. Users expect accuracy, structured information, and a frictionless experience. A minor gap in clarity can affect outcomes, which makes organic growth in this sector significantly more demanding than standard consumer categories.

The award for Best Digital Campaigns for Organic Growth: EMIAC X Protean acknowledges growth delivered in a trust-sensitive domain, across multiple audience segments and evolving search intent.

Under Divya Gandotra's leadership, EMIAC's approach has focused on strengthening visibility while maintaining the integrity and clarity that BFSI users require. The recognition highlights the ability to deliver consistent outcomes in a sector where stability matters as much as scale.

Key Details at a Glance

- Event: Bharat Shining Conclave 2026, Bharat Shining Awards and Recognition Ceremony

- Date and Venue: 23rd February 2026, The Lalit, New Delhi

- Awards Received:

* Best Digital Campaigns for Organic Growth: EMIAC X Protean

* Best Organic Growth Campaigns in Automotive Category: EMIAC X ACKO Drive

- Company Leadership: Divya Gandotra, Founder and CEO, EMIAC Technologies

Why These Awards MatterAs digital competition intensifies, enterprises are looking for growth that compounds over time rather than disappearing when campaigns pause. Organic search remains one of the few channels where credibility and performance build together, but it demands consistency, strong execution, and a long-term view.

For EMIAC Technologies, the two recognitions serve as a cross-sector validation, spanning Automotive and BFSI. For Divya Gandotra and the EMIAC's team, the milestone reflects a clear direction: build lasting digital visibility that supports business outcomes without compromising trust.

About EMIAC TechnologiesEMIAC Technologies Limited is a technology-enabled digital growth company specialising in organic search strategy, content intelligence, and authority building for enterprise brands. Founded and led by Divya Gandotra, the company works across competitive sectors including Automotive, BFSI, and high-intent consumer categories.

EMIAC focuses on structured organic growth frameworks that combine keyword intelligence, strategic content development, on-page optimisation, and continuous performance monitoring. Its work is centred on helping brands strengthen long-term digital visibility while aligning search performance with measurable business outcomes.

With a team of strategists, content specialists, and performance analysts, EMIAC Technologies supports organisations seeking sustained organic momentum in evolving digital ecosystems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)