New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/SRV): Located in the prime real estate area, Koramangala, Bangalore, Prestige Acropolis, a well-known luxury living residence has recently announced the availability of private sky villas and apartments in the sprawling facilities built by the renowned developer, the Prestige Group.

The tech-enabled sky villas and apartments with breathtaking aesthetics have witnessed massive traction from not just the technocrats of Bangalore but also from several other high-net-worth individuals who are seeking luxury living facilities in one of the top societies of Bangalore. Also, what lends to the value of the properties is their prime location: just 5 km from the bustling M G Road as well as in proximity to major schools and hospitals, serving the varied needs of the residents.

A symbol of extravaganza, Prestige Acropolis draws its aesthetics from Greek architecture as well as themes and motifs from Greece, blending an old-world charm into modern infrastructure. The villas offer not just a beautiful sight to behold but also a host of modern amenities including two private heated pools, a day and night tennis court and others. Also, the penthouses host expansive spaces, a private garden, a private gym, and an open-air movie theatre.

Shomby Goswami, a fashion icon residing at Prestige Acropolis, said, "Living at Prestige Acropolis in Koramangala, Bangalore has been an absolute dream come true! The luxurious amenities and the prime location make me feel like royalty every day. From the spacious apartments to the top-notch facilities, everything here is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. The view from my balcony is breathtaking and the staff is always friendly and helpful. I feel safe and secure here, and I'm grateful to call Prestige Acropolis my home."

Attesting to the demand and appreciation of the properties, even before space was available for sale, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents have reported receiving frequent sales enquiries from potential buyers who want to raise a family in the high-quality and well-secured environment of Prestige Acropolis. there has been a consistent demand for luxury homes since

To know more, visit - Prestige Acropolis, 20 Hosur Main Road, Next To Forum Mall, Koramangla, Bangalore

