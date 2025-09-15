PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: Skybridge Ventures LLP, a Mumbai-based investment firm, announced the acquisition of 34,99,030 equity shares of India Home Loan Limited (BSE: 530979) through an off-market transaction. The acquisition represents 24.50% of the company's total shareholding, marking a significant strategic investment in India's growing housing finance sector.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board Lodges Protest With Asian Cricket Council After India's Handshake Snub.

Highlights:

* Skybridge Ventures LLP acquired 34,99,030 (24.50% stake) equity shares of India Home Loan Limited on September 2

Also Read | Box Office: 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' Creates Havoc, Beats Bollywood Biggies With INR 41 Crore India Net in Just 3 Days!.

* Transaction executed through an off-market transfer

* This move strengthens Skybridge Ventures' presence in the financial services sector

* Total diluted share/voting capital of the India Home Loan Limited remains unchanged at 1,42,81,755 equity shares after the said acquisition

* India Home Loan Limited reported Rs. 4.28 crore revenue in Q1 FY26, up 30.5% YoY from Rs. 3.28 crore in Q1 FY25

Following this acquisition, Skybridge Ventures LLP holds a 24.50% stake in India Home Loan Limited. The acquisition reaffirms Skybridge Ventures' confidence in the long-term growth opportunities in affordable housing and retail financing in India. The transaction does not involve any encumbrances, pledges, or convertible securities, and the total diluted share/voting capital of India Home Loan Limited remains unchanged at 1,42,81,755 equity shares.

Commenting on the development, the management at Skybridge Ventures LLP said, "This investment underscores our strong belief in the potential of India's affordable housing finance sector. India Home Loan Limited has built a solid platform to serve underpenetrated markets, and we are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth."

On the financial and operational front, India Home Loan Limited reported revenue of Rs 4.28 crore in Q1FY26, a 30.5% Y-o-Y growth compared to revenue of Rs 3.28 crore in Q1FY25. For FY25 company registered revenue of Rs 13.60 crores as compared to revenue of Rs 12.02 crores in FY24.The acquisition was disclosed under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

About Skybridge Ventures LLP:

Skybridge Ventures LLP, headquartered in Mumbai, is an investment and advisory firm with a focus on strategic equity investments in India's high-growth sectors. Led by experienced professionals, the firm seeks to create long-term value by backing companies with strong business models, capable leadership, and sustainable growth potential.

About India Home Loan Limited:

Incorporated in 1990, India Home Loan Limited is a housing finance company listed on BSE, dedicated to providing affordable housing loans to low- and middle-income families. The company offers financing solutions for home purchases, construction, and improvements, with a strong focus on serving first-time homebuyers in Tier II and Tier III cities. With a loan book of over Rs. 137 crore and a growing branch presence, India Home Loan is positioned to benefit from the rising demand for affordable housing across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)