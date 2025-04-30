VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: Sloan India, a 100% subsidiary of Sloan Valve Company, USA, introduced its first 20mm inlet TruFlush Flushometer at Plumbex 2025, India's largest exhibition for plumbing and sanitation, organised by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA). The three-day event was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from April 24 to 26.

First introduced in India in 2018, TruFlush Flushometers have steadily gained traction across projects focused on water efficiency and hygiene. Manufactured at Sloan's Gurugram facility, the flushometer is available in manual and sensor versions, supporting a range of residential, commercial, and institutional applications.

Designed to work seamlessly with treated water, the system supports sustainability goals in compliance with STP-driven regulations. Its tankless operation eliminates stagnant storage, improving hygiene while ensuring fast re-flush cycles. The compact form also removes the need for ledge wall provisions in most cases, offering more usable space in dense building layouts.

The new 20mm inlet model extends these benefits further. By enabling the use of lower diameter pipes, it reduces material use and capex cost, which are key considerations in urban developments. The DIY based design of the system makes maintenance more accessible, with a design that is disability-compliant and suited to high-traffic restrooms.

Krishna C. Mukti, Director, Sloan India, said, "In many upcoming projects, especially in dense urban areas, developers are under pressure to balance efficiency with cost. The ability to use 20mm piping gives planners an alternative that is both space-efficient without impacting their budgets. We have been consistently listening to our customers who kept challenging us to do better, innovate more and upgrade the plumbing standards while ensuring the cost impact is minimal. Our journey from a 40mm inlet to the current 20mm has been phenomenal where our business grew multi-fold every year. The architects now will be able to get more freedom to design and that's a major advantage."

Vishnu Agarwal, Director of Finance, Sloan India, added, "The financial case for TruFlush goes far beyond the product itself for the customer. Reduced piping infrastructure requirements bring down capital expenditure in the early stages. That's important for any facility and institution where you need the most optimal cost and the best user experience. From a finance lens, it positively impacts the maintenance budget, which is highly valued in multi-site facility operations."

The 20mm TruFlush represents Sloan's commitment to building practical sanitation systems, engineered to meet evolving infrastructure requirements and support sustainable resource use.

