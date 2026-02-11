PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11: Bharathcloud, an Indian AI-ready cloud services provider, announced a partnership with Smartail AI, Asia's first AI-powered grading company, to accelerate the adoption of secure, scalable, and data-sovereign AI in education. The collaboration aims to support AI-led transformation across 3000+ schools and universities in India by 2026, with phased rollouts aligned to institutional readiness and academic frameworks. Together, the companies are enabling education institutions to deploy AI responsibly, without compromising data security, compliance, or pedagogical integrity.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up on Fatherhood, Says He Wants To Break 'Glass Wall' With Daughter Raha (Watch Video).

As AI adoption grows across India's education sector, data sovereignty and security have become essential. BharathCloud's sovereign AI cloud powers DeepGrade, Smartail's flagship platform, enabling a secure, automated grading system, real-time student performance analytics, and personalised learning insights.

Leveraging BharathCloud's solutions, Smartail has enhanced platform performance and efficiency, now grading over 3 million marks per month with approximately 97% accuracy. Question paper generation has increased by 17%, with 500+ papers produced monthly across CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB, Cambridge, and State Board curricula. The secure, upgraded network infrastructure ensures safe data storage and retrieval, supported by a cost-optimised cloud architecture offering competitive pricing.

Also Read | Annular Solar Eclipse 2026 Date and Time: Will 'Ring of Fire' Be Visible From India?.

Swaminathan Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO of Smartail, Says, "As a deeptech AI grading software company, our cloud choice is mission-critical. After evaluating multiple providers, BharathCloud stood out for its high availability, scalability, low latency, GPU-CPU performance, and cost efficiency. Its secure, sovereign infrastructure enables us to scale DeepGrade, handling over 100,000 answer evaluations daily while ensuring data security, AI sovereignty, and superior customer outcomes."

"Partnering with Smartail allows us to showcase how deep-tech driven AI cloud infrastructure can empower educators and transform learning institutions, while supporting India's broader digital transformation," said Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud. "We are delighted to be serving Smartail, one of the top ten startups selected by the IndiaAI Mission, and to be part of their journey. This collaboration reflects BharathCloud's commitment to empowering Indian organisations with secure and scalable AI cloud solutions that drive meaningful innovation at scale."

Beyond supporting Smartail's core platforms, Smartail enables institutions to access secure AI cloud infrastructure through BharathCloud, delivering a unified platform for both AI deployment and cloud management. Looking ahead, the partnership is designed for mutual growth beyond India, with BharathCloud's sovereign AI Cloud expertise complementing Smartail's established presence in the UK and UAE, enabling both companies to expand solutions to global markets.

About BharathCloud :

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN and HIPAA.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com

About Smartail:Smartail is a global Deeptech-EdTech company building evidence-led AI for assessment and learning analytics. Its flagship platform, DeepGrade, evaluates handwritten and descriptive answers at scale to enable faster feedback and data-driven decisions. Incubated at global programs including IndiaAI, HEC Paris and Station F, and with active deployments across India, the UK, and the GCC, Smartail delivers responsible, teacher-centred AI for real classrooms.

For more information, visit https://smartail.ai/india/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)