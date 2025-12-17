NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Somaiya Vidyavihar marked its 84th Foundation Day, reflecting on the institution's journey since 1942 and its growing role in shaping learners across disciplines. The celebration featured Chief Guest Mr Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, alongside Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Lt Gen HS Kahlon, Secretary Somaiya Vidyavihar, Professor Ajay Kapoor, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Dr Satish Modh, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University and students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

Founded in pre-independent India with a mission to expand access to education, Somaiya Vidyavihar today comprises a network of primary to higher education institutions, including Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and centres offering advanced academic programmes and research-driven learning. Over the decades, it has opened doors for learners from tribal regions, rural districts, agricultural communities, and first-generation families--empowering students with opportunities, mentorship, and global exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, highlighted the institution's commitment to education that is compassionate, relevant and rooted in purpose. "When we say 'earn with a hundred hands and give with a thousand,' it's not just about individual contribution through CSR. It's about nurturing countless students who, in turn, become changemakers for society. Somaiya Vidyavihar's mission is to create citizens who dream of a better world, for their families, their communities, their culture, their country, and the world. Alumni like Akhil Kilawala and Dr Sarita Mali exemplify this journey, from beginnings in Mumbai to making a global impact, choosing to return, mentor, and give back.

He shared the journeys of Somaiya alumni who are contributing to global knowledge and innovation. Dr Sarita Mali, a first-generation learner from an underserved community and a 2014 graduate of K J Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, is a US-based scholar who is ready to return to teach at Somaiya and support the next generation of learners. Akhil Kilawala, another distinguished alumnus, leads privacy-preserving on-device machine learning systems at Apple, shaping experiences for billions of users worldwide. Their stories, he noted, reflect the transformative possibilities unlocked through a Somaiya education at Somaiya Vidyavihar and Somaiya Vidyavihar University across generations.

Chief Guest Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, one of India's most respected financial leaders with nearly four decades in banking and economic reform, reflected on the institution's ability to remain steadfast through India's changing phases. He noted how Padmabhushan Shri Karamshi Jethabhai Somaiya's vision, Dr Shantilal Somaiya's dedication and Samir Somaiya's commitment to strengthening education have anchored the institution across generations. He urged students to carry forward this legacy with purpose, passion and paranoia: purpose to understand their goals, passion to innovate through research, and paranoia to stay restless, challenge norms and lead change. He added, "It is the paranoids who change the world. Let us not follow; let us bring that change. An educational institution is the starting point of building the future generation, and I urge the trustees, the academia, and everyone here to build purpose, passion and paranoia in the next generation of Indians. Through all this, the Lakshman Rekha of ethics and conduct, whether we speak of Chanakya or the Somaiya Institute, cannot be underestimated. For an institution and a family to create future generations through education, without any personal gain, is a testament to the larger Somaiya Family, including the students"

A key highlight of the celebration was Navriti, an annual showcase of student-led innovations across engineering, applied sciences and school education. This year's exhibition featured deep-tech solutions such as Embedded AI-enabled Microscopy, DrumVision for AI-powered music training, and Low-Light Image Enhancement using Deep Learning, as well as socially focused projects including Choices: An Anti-Drug Awareness Gaming Platform, a portable water purification device, agricultural tools, safety systems, and school-level science prototypes. The showcase reflected the institution's emphasis on hands-on learning, interdisciplinary experimentation and real-world problem-solving.

The ceremony also honoured students, faculty and staff with awards recognising excellence in academics, research, athletics, community service and long-standing contributions. These recognitions reflect the dedication and talent that strengthen Somaiya Vidyavihar's community every year.

As Somaiya Vidyavihar enters its 85th year, it continues to build an environment that blends academic rigour with empathy, curiosity and a deep sense of social responsibility--preparing learners to contribute meaningfully to the world.

