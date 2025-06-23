New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Auto component company Sona Comstar on Monday appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson, days after the untimely demise of Sunjay Kapur.

Jeffrey Mark Overly, is an Independent Director of the Company, since February 12, 2021 and his re-appointment as the Independent Director is approved by the Board in their meeting held on April 30, 2025, for the second term of 5 consecutive years, till 11th February, 2031, which is subject to approval of shareholder in the ensuing AGM of the Company.

"Overly has been on the board of the Company for almost 5 years now and has an excellent attendance record all (100 per cent) the Board and Committees meetings held during his tenure, contributing significantly to the deliberations and decision making of the Board and its committees, despite being in a different time zone," the company informed stock exchanges.

Further, in recognition of his unparalleled contributions and enduring impact, the Board of Directors unanimously designated Late Sunjay Kapur as Chairman Emeritus of the Company.

The Board expressed grief over the untimely passing of Sunjay Kapur, Non Executive Chairman.

"The visionary leadership, unwavering commitment and exemplary guidance of Mr Kapur has left an indelible mark on the Board and Company. Throughout his tenure, Mr Kapur was instrumental in steering the Company through significant milestones. His strategic insights and ethical values served as the foundation of corporate governance and set the course for sustained growth and innovation for the Company," the company noted.

Kapur, as the Chairman of Sona Comstar from 2019 onwards, continued to guide the company's strategic direction.

Under his chairmanship, Sona Comstar expanded its global footprint across the USA, Mexico, China, and Serbia, successfully listed on BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., and entered future mobility domains such as sensors and software through the acquisition of a majority stake in Novelic.

He also supported the Company's diversification into sustainable mobility beyond automotive with the acquisition of the railway business from Escorts Kubota Limited.

"His emphasis on purposeful growth, sustainability, and technological excellence helped the Company navigate its journey towards its vision of becoming one of the world's most respected and valuable mobility technology companies for its customers, employees, and shareholders," Sona Comstar said.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 in England at the age of 53. His final rites were held in Delhi. (ANI)

