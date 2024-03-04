VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors takes pride in leading the Indian agri ecosystem towards farm mechanisation and making the lives of farmers happier with its widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP. Moving into the final stages of FY24, Sonalika Tractors is elated to clocked its highest ever February overall market share of 16.1 per cent and highest market share gain in the industry. This includes a robust performance of 9,722 overall tractor sales during February'24 which is 6.2 per cent higher than company's FY'23 performance of 9154 overall tractor sales. While the industry continues to struggle with overall sales, Sonalika has continued to remain ahead of the industry performance and has become the only leading brand to grow in the tractor industry.

With a firm belief of becoming the leading and most reliable tractor brand in every tractor segment, Sonalika recently extended its renowned and premium 'Tiger tractor series' with 10 new models in 40-75 HP range. With its biggest and the most powerful HDM yet fuel efficient engines, CRDS technology, precise hydraulics with the efficient multi speed transmissions, the company is partnering with farmers in scripting their agri success story across regions. Understanding the pulse of the Indian agri ecosystem, Sonalika has already established a 1000+ channel partner network, and 15000+ retail points to stay as close as possible to farmers and help them access modern agri-farming machinery.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, stated, "We feel happy to have delivered on dynamic Indian agri ecosystem needs for tractors and clocked our highest ever February market share of 16.1 per cent along with highest market share gain in the industry. Maintaining our positive momentum all throughout the month, we have registered 9,722 overall tractor sales clocked in February'24 and have outpaced industry performance as well. Our widest heavy duty tractor range that recently got upgraded with 10 new Tiger tractor models is being highly appreciated and accepted by farmers as it offers a plethora of new superior technologies across engines, transmissions and hydraulics. Supporting farmers in progressing towards a more sustainable future is what drives us forward and we will continue to do so with greater intensity in the future."

