New Delhi [India], January 3: India's tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has concluded the calendar year 2025 on a powerful high as the brand has recorded its highest-ever December overall sales of 12,392 tractors. The new performance peak marks as a perfect culmination of the landmark year defined by record breaking performances and new milestones.

Sonalika's latest performance highlights the brand's consistent focus on delivering performance driven solutions engineered for varied Indian farm conditions. Fully loaded with new age technologies and design, every Sonalika tractor is a symbol of robust quality that offers operational reliability and long term value for farmers.

Over the years, Sonalika has built a proud legacy and a strong reputation in manufacturing heavy-duty tractors that are designed as per detailed farmer insights - an approach that has ensured a bright future for 18+ lakh farmers. The company's manufacturing capacity at plant in Hoshiarpur coupled together with a widest channel partner network, ensure timely availability of advanced tractors that enhance on-field efficiency.

Sharing his views on the robust performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Our new achievement of highest ever December sales of 12,392 tractors reinforces our long-standing focus on delivering DUM with our innovative tractors across diverse farming conditions. Farmer's sentiments continue to be buoyant as Rabi sowing area has increased significantly as compared to last year, indicating a promising crop future and steady growth driven by innovative machinery. As we move forward in New Year 2026, we are all prepared to drive farm mechanisation growth through technology-driven solutions that empower farmers in building a sustainable future."

