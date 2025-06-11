PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, has announced its strategic partnership with IISc's Foundation of Science Innovation and Development (FSID). The three-year collaboration aims to create an ecosystem that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its emerging areas to reimagine enterprises of the future backed by advanced research in Computer Science. Collaboration to Power AI-Driven Scientific Research and Champion Adoption of Responsible-first AI Approach.

As the world faces rapid and disruptive technological advancements, the necessity for a collaborative ecosystem - comprising students, government bodies, academia, and corporations - to proactively remain proficient in cutting-edge skills has never been more critical.

Aligned to Sonata Software's 'Responsible-first' philosophy, this partnership recognizes the importance of responsible AI innovations. By equipping individuals and organizations with necessary skills, partnerships and frameworks, this initiative aims to unlock next-generation opportunities presented by AI-led advancements, while ensuring unwavering commitment to ethics, trust, privacy, security, and compliance. This approach enhances their potential to create value through cutting-edge innovations, interconnected ecosystems, and widespread efficiencies.

This initiative will specifically support the Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA) at IISc, enabling key stakeholders to engage in research activities that address contemporary challenges and opportunities in AI and emerging technologies.

The initiative will focus on four key objectives:

- Promoting Outreach and Education Programs: Engaging students and communities to enhance awareness and skills in technology.

- Supporting Scientific Research Activities: Facilitating cutting-edge research in Software Engineering and Responsible AI.

- Enhancing Research and Education Infrastructure: Upgrading facilities to enable Advanced Research and Learning Experiences.

- Incubating Startups in AI: Providing a platform for entrepreneurial ventures that contribute to the AI landscape.

"We are happy to partner with Sonata Software in this effort, which is a significant step toward enriching the academic experience for our students and faculty," stated Prof B Gurumoorthy, Director of FSID, Indian Institute of Science. "By aligning education with industry needs, particularly in the rapidly evolving field of AI, we are not only enhancing our students' skill sets but also driving forward the crucial goal of responsible innovation in technology."

"At Sonata Software, we believe that fostering AI education and research is key to unlocking innovative solutions for a sustainable future," said Rajshekar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software. "Partnering with IISc-- a globally acknowledged premier institute for advanced scientific and technological research and education --enables us to nurture talent and drive transformative advancements in AI. Together, we aim to create a platform that not only prepares the ecosystem for future challenges but also champions Responsible-first practices to ensure ethical advancements in technology."

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading Modernization company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

About the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was established in 1909 by a visionary partnership between the industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Mysore royal family and the Government of India. Over the last 114 years, IISc has become India's premier institute for advanced scientific and technological research and education. Its mandate is "to provide for advanced instruction and to conduct original investigations in all branches of knowledge as are likely to promote the material and industrial welfare of India." In 2018, IISc was selected as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India, and it consistently figures among the top Indian institutions in world university rankings.

