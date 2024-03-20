NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 20: Sony is pleased to announce the new BURANO camera as part of the CineAlta lineup - the company's top line of digital cinema cameras. The new BURANO features a sensor that matches the colour science of the VENICE 2 and is specially designed for single-camera operators and small crews. This camera combines exceptional image quality with high mobility and is the world's first digital cinema camera with a PL-Mount to feature in-body image stabilisation. In addition, the compact housing includes for the first time both a thinner-than-before electronically variable ND filter structure alongside the optical image stabilisation mechanism, a technological feat never achieved previously. When removing the PL lens mount, the camera can be used with E-mount lenses and supports fast hybrid AF and subject recognition AF, even perfect for fast-moving subjects.

Also Read | Nowruz Mubarak 2024 Images & Parsi New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Persian New Year With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes.

"With BURANO, step into the world of infinite creativity. It is the ultimate camera for professionals in mainstream cinema, OTT/web series, advertising, and documentary production as it delivers engaging content that captivates audience. With its cinematic prowess, this camera pushes the boundaries of digital cinematography. It is a wonderful addition to our existing range of digital cinema cameras seamlessly joining our CineAlta family. In essence, BURANO is the tool of choice for a wide spectrum of narratives across various genres and industries," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India.

1. Powerful 8.6K Full-Frame sensor with Dual Base ISO & 16 stops2 Latitude

Also Read | BMW 620d M Sport Signature With 'Gesture Control' Feature Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Using the widely appreciated colour science of the VENICE cameras, BURANO features an 8.6K full-frame sensor that shares most of the VENICE 2 specifications enabling it to work alongside that camera in all types of productions. The sensor features dual base ISO of 800 and 3200 and 16 stops of latitude to produce stunning images even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

Like all cameras in Sony's full-frame Cinema Line, BURANO will have the ability to shoot at full-frame, Super 35, and also features a de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses. It can film at frame rates including up to 8K at 30 frames per second, 6K at 60 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second.

BURANO features a compact and lightweight body for high mobility, approximately 32mm shorter and 1.4kg lighter than the VENICE 2 camera. BURANO is housed in a rugged magnesium chassis, making it suitable for filming in the most challenging environments. The camera and accessory packaging bags materials are made primarily of plant-based cellulose instead of plastic as part of Sony's efforts to be environmentally conscious. Moreover, a moulded pulp cushion is used on the camera as the cushioning material, thus not using expanded polystyrene.

2. World's first Built-in optical image stabilisation with PL mount lenses

BURANO is the world's first digital cinema camera with PL-mount to support in-body image stabilisation. With a newly developed image stabilisation mechanism and control algorithm that leverages the advanced image stabilisation technology cultivated in the Alpha™ series of mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras, unwanted camera shake, such as movement from shooting handheld or walking, can be corrected when shooting with an E-mount or PL-mount lens.

3. Electronic Variable ND Filter for added control and exposure optimisation

BURANO is equipped with an electronic variable ND filter from 0.6 to 2.1, enabling easy adjustments in various lighting conditions. In addition, the electronic variable ND filter allows control of the depth of field with the iris and adjusts to the optimum exposure without changing the depth of field.

4. Over 70 E-mount lenses can use BURANO's advanced Hybrid AF and AI Subject Recognition AF features

More than 70 E-mount lenses can use the excellent image stabilisation function cultivated with Alpha™, as well as Fast Hybrid AF that combines the benefits of phase detection and contrast detection method and are also compatible with high-precision Subject Recognition AF using AI. Using an E-mount lens further reduces the weight and size of the camera.

5. Smaller, Lighter, Stronger with exceptional ergonomics

At 2.9 kg including the PL adaptor, BURANO is approximately 33% lighter than Sony's top-of-the-line VENICE 2 digital cinema camera - a significant advantage when shooting hand-held or shoulder mounted, as well as when using with gimbal, drone, cranes and jibs. BURANO also includes design improvements based on feedback from the filmmaking community. For example, all menu buttons are positioned on the camera operator's side. Additionally, tally lamps are placed in three locations to make it easier for the surrounding crew to check the shooting status. The 3.5-inch multi-function LCD monitor can be used as a viewfinder, for touch focus, or menu control. The BURANO also comes equipped with an optional robust T-handle, viewfinder arm, two 3-pin XLR audio inputs, and a headphone terminal (stereo minijack), convenient for solo operation.

6. Workflow flexibility with Internal 16-bit X-OCN LT (RAW format) and XAVC-H Recording

The BURANO can record from HD to 8K depending on the resolution, aspect ratio, and codec. BURANO supports multiple internal recording formats, such as the new XAVC H™ for 8K, which uses the MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 high compression efficiency codec. Other recording formats include XAVC and X-OCN LT. X-OCN is Sony's original compressed RAW format that can capture information shot with 16-bit linear data, which gives filmmakers more freedom in post for colour grading. X-OCN LT can reduce file transfer time and storage size load, making post-production workflows more efficient than standard versions of RAW data. BURANO is also equipped with two new CF express Type B memory card slots and supports VPG400, which can sustain high bitrate writing of video data, including X-OCN LT 8K. Sony will also be releasing new compatible CFexpress Type B memory cards, CEB-G1920T (1920 GB)/ CEB-G960T (960 GB).

7. Versatile and efficient production ecosystem

BURANO supports various log recording modes including S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut.Cine, which are colour spaces that cover a colour gamut exceeding BT.2020 and DCI-P3. BURANO can reproduce the same colour as all cameras in Sony's Cinema Line, including the VENICE 2. This allows filmmakers to match cameras within the line.

BURANO comes with four new cinematic looks: Warm, Cool, Vintage, Teal, and Orange, in addition to supporting industry standard s709 and 709 (800%) Look Up Tables (LUTs). Furthermore, like the VENICE series amongst others, BURANO can be used for virtual production using large screen LED displays such as Sony's Crystal LED VERONA (yet to be launched in India). The camera also features gen-lock. Sony will be releasing separately the GP-VR100 Grip remote control for the BURANO's main unit, to control the zoom lever and recording start / stop button, particularly useful in solo shooting set ups. BURANO will support the S700 protocol over ethernet and a 1.5x de-squeeze display function when using anamorphic lens in July 2024 or later. Further updates based on user feedback and suggestions will be rolled out in the future.

8. Continuous enhancement of Cinema Line in both hardware and software

Cinema Line is a series of camera products for filmmakers, which delivers not only the coveted cinematographic look cultivated through extensive experience in digital cinema production, but also the enhanced operability and reliability that meet discerning creators' various needs. Set to continuously evolve, Cinema Line currently includes the high end CineAlta cameras VENICE, VENICE 2, BURANO, as well as the various FX models and the unique FR7 PTZ camera. From a software perspective, the newly launched mobile app, Monitor & Control, part of the Sony Creators' Cloud can be used with the FX3, FX30 amongst others. The app, designed with visual creators in mind, enables wireless video monitoring, support for high-precision exposure determination using false colour and waveform monitors, and intuitive focus operation of compatible cameras, on the screen of a smartphone or tablet. BURANO will also be compatible with this app.

Pricing and Availability

The booking for BURANO digital cinema camera with 8.6K image sensor will start from 19th March 2024, the camera will be available from 1st week of April 2024 at Rs. 37,69,990/-.

Sony has also announced a special bundle offer which includes 2 units of CFexpress Type B Memory Card 960GB (CEB-G960T) and 1 unit of memory card reader (MRW-G1) worth Rs. 2,61,570/- absolutely free along with the purchase of the BURANO.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)