NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 17: Sony India today launched the LinkBuds Fit earbuds, setting a new benchmark in personal audio category with an ultra-comfortable fit, premium sound and intelligent noise control. Designed with Air Fitting Supporters and soft earbud tips, these earbuds offer a secure yet lightweight experience for all-day wear. Featuring high-resolution audio, advanced noise cancellation and AI-powered ultra-clear calls, the LinkBuds Fit ensure superior sound quality and seamless connectivity. With Sony's best Ambient Sound and intuitive controls, they deliver an effortless, immersive experience, making them the perfect companion for work, travel and daily life.

Also Read | After Mitchell Starc’s No-Ball Controversy, Fan Highlights Vignesh Puthur’s Back-Foot No-Balls Went Undetected During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match; Raises Questions Over Umpiring Standards.

1. LinkBuds Fit ensures secure and comfortable fit with Air Fitting Supporters and soft tips

Sony has developed new Air Fitting Supporters for LinkBuds Fit by using extensive ear shape data collated over the years(1). The LinkBuds Fit are crafted for all-day wear, featuring air-fitting supporters and soft earbud tips that provide a snug yet breathable fit. The Fitting Supporters have a tail that is soft and hollow to reduce ear contact and therefore pressure, while the point of attachment is hooked and hard, to prevent accidental dislodging. Combined, these encourage both comfort and security. The Earbud Tips shaft is also made of a soft silicone, which contributes to reduced pressure and improved tracking performance. The earbuds weight only 4.9 grams and are so light that you might even forget that you are wearing them.

Also Read | Why No FIR in Burnt Cash Discovery at Justice Yashwant Varma's House Case, Questions Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

2. Experience real-time Noise Cancellation with Sony LinkBuds Fit's Integrated Processor V2 and dual sensors

LinkBuds Fit are equipped with Sony's Integrated Processor V2 same as the flagship model WF-1000XM5, delivering advanced noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The processor optimizes real-time noise reduction, intelligently adapting to surroundings to block out unwanted distractions. Whether in a bustling cafe or a noisy commute, users can enjoy uninterrupted music.

3. Enjoy best ambient sound with LinkBuds Fit which is automatic and adaptable

The LinkBuds Fit feature Sony's best ambient sound technology, ensuring a natural listening experience without losing connection to your surroundings. Auto Ambient Sound mode intelligently adjusts external sound levels, allowing users to stay aware while enjoying their music. Whether walking on busy streets or working in an open office, the seamless noise control balances audio clarity and situational awareness. This feature makes conversations more natural, letting you talk comfortably without removing the earbuds, ensuring effortless, all-day connectivity.

4. Experience High-Resolution Audio with best-in-class sound quality

LinkBuds Fit supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC™, the industry-adopted audio coding technology. LDAC transmits approximately three times more data than conventional Bluetooth® audio, allowing to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality. It has Dynamic Driver X, specially designed for wide frequency reproduction, experience richer vocals and enhanced fine details. The diaphragm structure combines several different materials for the dome and the edge, achieving low distortion and a clear sound quality. It allows real-time restoration of all compressed files using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Extreme™ upscales compressed digital music files in real time.

5. Enjoy ultra-clear calls with AI-powered enhanced voice clarity in any environment

The LinkBuds Fit ensure crystal-clear communication with AI-powered ultra clear calls technology. Utilizing Precise Voice Pickup Technology, the earbuds optimize microphone performance, filtering out background noise for superior call clarity. Advanced audio signal processing enhances speech, ensuring your voice remains natural and distinct, even in noisy environments. Whether on a work call or chatting with friends, these earbuds deliver exceptional voice clarity, allowing for seamless, uninterrupted conversations anytime and anywhere.

6. Easy operations with Quick Access, Auto Play, Wide Area Tap and more

With Auto Play, Quick Access enabled features such as Amazon Music Play Now or Spotify Tap(2) and voice control in LinkBuds Fit it is even easier to access and enjoy your entertainment. Plus, with Wide Area Tap, you can use double or triple taps in front of either of your ears to control your music playback so there is no need to touch the LinkBuds Fit themselves to operate(3). These earbuds also feature Multipoint Connection, instant play and pause, control with head gestures, built-in voice control and Speak-to-Chat. They also have a battery life of up to 21 hours of total playback(4) , if you are running short, a 5-minute quick charge provides an hour of playback. These earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating(5).

7. With new Sound Connect app enjoy customization

LinkBuds Fit are compatible with the renewed Sound Connect app(6). Using this app, you can personalise the earbuds by adjusting various settings such as the equalizer. The simple interface lets you dial in your ideal sound and shortcut settings and can even keep track of your recent listening history in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) healthy listening habits. When activated, Background Music Effect uses DSP to make audio sound as though it is playing in your space, rather than feeling like it is localized in your head - perfect for when you are doing other tasks or want something a little less intense.

8. Keeping environment in mind

Sony's products are designed not only to pursue sound quality but also consider the environment. No plastic is used in the packaging of LinkBuds Fit reflecting commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products. It also incorporates recycled plastic materials in both the earbuds and the charging case.

Launch offer, Pricing and Availability

Sony has announced an exclusive launch offer for LinkBuds Fit. As a part of the offer, customers can purchase the earbuds on a special price of Rs. 18,990/- and will also get SRS-XB100 portable speaker worth Rs. 5,990/- complimentary. This offer starts from 7th April 2025 and is valid for limited period.

For The Music

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

1 We've designed LinkBuds Fit utilising extensive ear shape data collated since introducing the world's first in-ear earbuds in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears to ensure an ideal shape that is comfortable for many people.

2 Available from 1st October 2024. If Headphones Connect app is already installed, it will be updated to Sound Connect app.

3 Spotify and all other trademarks related to the Spotify brand are the sole property of Spotify AB.

4 The earbuds may not operate correctly due to coughing or when attaching/detaching accessories around the ears. When the earbuds react incorrectly, turn the wide area tap off using the "Sony | Sound Connect" app.

5 5.5 hours of playback in the earbuds and 3 full top ups in the case offering over. When using Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth® connection. Plus a five minute quick charge provides up to an hour of playback.

6 This unit has a water-resistant performance equivalent to IPX4, which is a "protection against ingress of water splashing from any angle, excluding the sound conduit *sound exit tube, ventilation holes, and microphone holes in the unit of the earbuds") rating defined by IEC 60529 "Degrees of protection provided by enclosures (IP Code)" for electrical equipment. The charging case is not resistant. The supplied accessories and the connectors of this unit (USB) are not water resistant. To reduce the risk of fires or electric shocks, do not expose the unit to water or droplets while using any connectors (USB).

7 Available from 1st October 2024. If Headphones Connect app is already installed, it will be updated to Sound Connect app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)