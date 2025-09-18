NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 18: Sony is pleased to announce today the launch of its CFexpress 4 Standard Type A cards for its Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, the CEA-G1920T (1920 GB) and CEA-G960T (960 GB), along with the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A card reader. These new CFexpress Type A cards achieve read speeds upto 1800 MB/s & write speed upto 1700 MB/s --more than twice as fast as earlier models. With these new additions, Sony India continues to empower creators and storytellers with technology that streamlines every step of the production process.

Key Features of the CFexpress Type A Cards CEA-G1920T (1920 GB), CEA-G960T (960 GB) and Card Reader MRW-G3:

1. CFexpress Type A Cards (CEA-G Series) CEA-G1920T, CEA-G960T

- Supports high capacity with 4-standard complaint - With the latest - CFexpress 4 standard, these cards ensure compatibility with modern professional cameras and device. They offer large storage capacities of 1920 GB and 960 GB, respectively, providing ample space to store high-resolution images and lengthy 4K or even higher-resolution videos, making them ideal for demanding creative workflows.

- High Quality Video Performance Guarantee - With this feature, the memory cards maintain a minimum sustained write speed of 400 MB/s, making it perfect for recording high-bitrate video without interruptions or dropped frames, ensuring smooth and reliable capture of cinematic-quality video material.

- Enhanced workflow with extremely high read and writes speeds - These cards offers fast read speed of up to 1800 MB/s and a write speed of up to 1700 MB/s with upgraded workflow experience for the professionals. These speeds allow for quick transfer of large files to editing systems, drastically reducing post-production waiting times and enabling creative professionals to work more efficiently with large, high-quality files.

- Improved Bend Resistance for Superior Durability - These cards feature exceptional physical durability, with the ability to withstand bending forces over ten times greater than earlier CFexpress Type A standards (up to 150 newton force). This feature ensures greater reliability and resilience during demanding shoot conditions making them usable in harsh environments, protecting valuable data.

- Available with Impact-resistant resin body - The new CFexpress Type A Cards G Series is built with a specially reinforced resin body, these cards are engineered to be highly impact-resistant--five times stronger than the previous memory cards. The newly launched memory cards can survive accidental drops from heights of up to 7.5 meters, making them especially suitable for rugged outdoor shoots and hectic production environments.

- Superior Portability through Compact body size - With its Compact size, the cards supports the design of lightweight and compact camera bodies, allowing for more portability and ease of use for photographers and videographers on the move.

2. CFexpress Type A Card Reader MRW-G3

- Compatible card reader exclusively available for CFexpress Type A card - The new MRW-G3 is designed to support the latest CFexpress Type A memory cards compliant with the CFexpress 4 standard, which ensures optimal compatibility and performance for users of the newest generation CFexpress cards.

- High-speed transfer with USB 40Gbps support - With high speed USB transfer with 40Gbps support, it offers quick offloading and management of large files such as high-resolution images and 4K or higher video footage, significantly speeding up the workflow for creators and professionals.

- Supports PCs, smartphones, and tablets for efficient workflows - The MRW-G3 offers broad compatibility across multiple device platforms including computers, smartphones, and tablets. This flexibility allows creators to transfer and edit their content across devices, enhancing convenience and productivity.

- Offers Stable data transfer with high reliability and durability with heat-dissipation structure to suppress rising temperatures - The card ensures stable and secure data transfer, minimizing the risk of data corruption or loss. It is built to be reliable and durable which makes it suitable for professional environments where consistent performance is critical. Additionally, it also features a redesigned heat-dissipation mechanism that helps keep the device cool during intensive workflows, maintaining optimal operation even with prolonged use.

The CFexpress Type A Cards CEA-G1920T (1920 GB), CEA-G960T (960 GB) and Card Reader MRW-G3 are available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores) and major electronic stores, www.ShopatSC.com and other e-commerce portals in India

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

