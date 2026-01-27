PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27: Spinoto, a technology-driven vehicle servicing platform, has begun operations in Ahmedabad with an on-demand mechanic model designed to reduce delays, improve transparency, and provide structured service support for vehicle owners in urban settings.

Vehicle servicing in Indian cities has traditionally involved long wait times, unpredictable pricing, and limited visibility into quality and turnaround time. These conditions often lead to significant downtime for customers, particularly during minor repairs and roadside breakdowns where speed and clarity are required.

Founded by Krunalsinh Rana, Spinoto was developed against this backdrop to draw on years of operational experience within the automobile service ecosystem. The platform's model focuses on reducing the uncertainty and time associated with traditional garage visits by deploying trained mechanics directly to customers' locations. The core of the approach lies in a network of dark service stores--local service hubs where partner mechanics are positioned with commonly used tools and frequently required parts. When a customer places a service request through the Spinoto platform, the system maps the reported issue, identifies the solution and parts needed, and assigns the nearest available mechanic prepared with the required resources.

This process allows mechanics to reach customers more quickly and complete most service tasks within 30 minutes at the customer's location, with full job cycles typically concluded in under 45 minutes. By moving diagnosis and parts planning to the backend before dispatch, the model seeks to eliminate multiple visits and reduce delays that arise when parts are unavailable.

The service covers a range of needs including breakdown assistance, basic repairs, routine maintenance, and diagnostic support for two-wheelers, passenger cars, and electric vehicles. The inclusion of EV-ready processes reflects growing demand in the electric mobility segment. Spinoto's operating framework also includes digital logging of service requests, transparent pricing estimates, and deployment of verified mechanics. This structure aims to provide a consistent experience and address common concerns associated with roadside servicing and workshop uncertainty.

The company plans measured expansion beyond Ahmedabad, with intentions to extend operations into other major Tier-1 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Expansion efforts will prioritise readiness of local infrastructure, mechanic availability, and service consistency before market entry. India's vehicle service and aftermarket industry is estimated at ₹3.5-4 lakh crore annually, with quicker service and minor repair segments--relevant to on-demand and doorstep models--accounting for a notable portion of this market.

For more information, please visit: https://spinoto.com/

