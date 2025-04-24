VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: In a bold move to formalize the future of skill-based sports trading, SportsBaazi, India's leading peer-to-peer sports trading platform, announces the launch of its pioneering 'Pro Trader and Coach' role--a cornerstone in its mission to build a strategic and insight-driven trading ecosystem. The platform has named Rohan Sultane, one of its most consistent and profitable users, as the first ever Pro Trader and Coach, a title created to recognize and leverage top-performing talent within the community.

This initiative marks a significant evolution in SportsBaazi's roadmap, where the role of a trader goes beyond individual performance to include leadership, mentorship, and community impact. Rohan's elevation into this newly established role reflects his standout journey on the platform--one defined by analytical precision, sustainable profits, and a disciplined, risk-aware mindset.

Rohan, a Maharashtra-based trader and one of the early adopters of sports trading on SportsBaazi, quickly rose through the ranks with his methodical approach. With over five years of analytical experience at a leading multinational company, Rohan brought a unique blend of data fluency and real-time strategy to the platform. His consistent profitability and success rate have made him a model of sustainability in a space often dominated by volatility.

"Rohan exemplifies everything we envision with this new role--discipline, data-backed decisions, and a willingness to share knowledge," said a SportsBaazi spokesperson. "By establishing the 'Pro Trader and Coach' role, we're not only recognizing excellence, but actively building a leadership layer within our community of traders."

As a Pro Trader and Coach, Rohan in collaboration with SportsBaazi will now lead exclusive educational modules and live trading sessions focused on trading psychology, pattern recognition, risk management, and strategy development. These sessions are designed to help both new and experienced users refine their approach and elevate their decision-making.

This milestone also reflects SportsBaazi's larger commitment to creating a smarter, more collaborative trading experience. The introduction of the Pro Trader and Coach role is a step toward fostering a new culture--one built on mastery, mentorship, and shared growth.

"Being selected for this role is an incredible honor," said Rohan. "It's not just about individual success--it's about helping others see the value in patience, discipline, and smart analysis. I'm excited to contribute to the next chapter of trading at SportsBaazi."

About SportsBaazi

SportsBaazi is India's pioneering sports trading platform, transforming how sports enthusiasts engage through real-time, peer-to-peer opinion trading. With a focus on skill, analysis, and informed participation, SportsBaazi is leading the charge in building a smarter, more empowered sports-tech ecosystem.

