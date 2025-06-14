VMPL

New Delhi [India] / London [UK], June 14: SRAM & MRAM Group, a global conglomerate with interests across fintech, healthcare, AI, agriculture, biotechnology, and more, proudly marked its 30th anniversary with a grand international celebration in London. On this momentous occasion, the Group announced the signing of a landmark USD 500 million contract between India's Mont Vert Group and Kazakhstan's Big B Corporation to build a state-of-the-art Medical University and Hospital in Kazakhstan.

This landmark deal signals SRAM & MRAM Group's growing commitment to global healthcare and education infrastructure.

Driving the Vision: Ajay Bhandari and Mahendra Joshi Lead the Charge

The agreement was made possible through the efforts of Mr. Ajay Bhandari, Director, Big B Corporation, and Mr. Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group. Their leadership, international collaboration, and strategic insight were key in structuring and executing the project.

They were ably supported by Mr. Nitin Gupta, Director, SRAM & MRAM India, who helped align all stakeholders and facilitate the successful closure of the deal.

Mont Vert Group: A Legacy of Trust and Quality from Pune

The construction and development responsibilities have been entrusted to Mont Vert Group, one of Pune's most reputed and trusted real estate developers. Mr. Jayant Kaneria, Chairman, and Mr. Neeraj Kaneria, Managing Director, bring over three decades of industry experience with a portfolio exceeding 6.8 million sq. ft. of delivered residential and commercial projects.

SRAM & MRAM Group expressed deep pride in partnering with Mont Vert Group, acknowledging their longstanding commitment to quality, transparency, and timely delivery.

"Mont Vert Group represents the highest standards of Indian real estate leadership," said Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group. "Their proven track record and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner for this international healthcare initiative."

Event Highlights and Attendees

The announcement was made during SRAM & MRAM's anniversary celebration on Raven's Ait Private Island, London, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and global business leaders.

Key dignitaries included:

- Mr. Jayant Kaneria, Chairman, Mont Vert Group

- Mr. Neeraj Kaneria, Managing Director, Mont Vert Group

- Mr. Ajay Bhandari, Director, Big B Corporation (Kazakhstan)

- Mr. Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group

- Mr. Nitin Gupta, Director, SRAM & MRAM

- Dr. Swapnil Kamble, Director, SRAM & MRAM India

"As we celebrate three decades of transformative work across sectors, this partnership marks a new chapter in our journey," said Dr. Hiranandani. "With this project, we reinforce our commitment to driving positive change globally through healthcare, innovation, and collaborative growth."

About SRAM & MRAM Group

Founded in 1995, SRAM & MRAM Group is a global enterprise headquartered in London, with operations in over 60 countries. The group works across sectors including fintech, AI, healthcare, agriculture, mining, biotechnology, and semiconductors, and continues to drive large-scale global projects with impact.

