Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): Srinivasan Arunachalam -- a veteran leader and senior-level financial director with over 30 years of work experience across various companies in India -- has now joined Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Srinivasan has previously worked in reputable organizations such as ICICI Bank as Global Head for Capital Markets; as Vice President, Head - South Zone at Prudential ICICI; as Managing Director at Sonnet Strategic Consultants; and as Vice President and CEO at GATI Corporation, alongside other high-end career experiences. Prior to joining MIC Electronics, he was a Consultant and also Director at Global Realty - where he had for 6+ years continually managed the operations to ensure the company's growth and positive revenue streams.

Srinivasan has had a cross-sectoral and cross-discipline exposure and holds a great track record of achievements throughout his career in successfully leading teams to success; he is adept in implementing initiatives in ever-changing markets while maintaining positive customer relations and experiences. As the newly-appointed CEO of the company, Srinivasan's role at MIC Electronics will involve day-to-day management and build-up of the organization into a strong and robust institution. Additionally, he will also be looking after the MIC's business development and ensuring that its different streams and verticals are built into a cohesive team and strategic direction with a high sense of purpose and productivity.

"I am excited to be a part of the management and leadership team at MIC Electronics as their CEO. MICEL - a globally-leading company whose legacy has been in LED products, electronic and telecommunication equipment -- strongly believe that the future era of transportation will be electric to pave a cleaner and greener world. Thus, my priority and key focus as their CEO in the upcoming months would be to create and acquire technology resources and leverage existing skill sets in order to build a strong presence for MIC in the EV ecosystem. I am looking forward to taking up the new challenge and embarking on the journey to take MIC Electronics to newer heights of success and scalability in the years to come," said Srinivasan Arunachalam, on joining MIC Electronics Limited.

"We are elated to onboard Srinivasan Arunachalam as MIC's CEO. We believe that Srinivasan will bring his decades of impeccable experience along with strong process and build-up skills which has helped him previously to build business from scratch and turn around companies. Srinivasan's appointment is the right step for chartering a successful future of MIC Electronics, and will help us in creating immense value addition for the company, especially in terms of capital infusion, mergers and acquisitions and in creating a new work culture - all of which collectively will be solidifying the future growth trajectory of the organization," said Kaushik Yalamanchili, MD, MIC Electronics Limited.

Notably, MIC's new direction planned for the year 2022 is to take forward-looking steps towards becoming India's largest EV enabler within the next 5 years, while parallely continuing their existing business verticals as well. And to that end, Srinivasan will be, going forward, become the key strategist and leader who shall give fruition to MIC's vision and build and nurture a team which will deliver the company's new initiatives and growth in the EV technology space.

Over the years, MIC has built its legacy majorly in the LED products domain, both in LED displays and lighting solutions. Besides continuing to excel and grow in the LED sector, MIC is planning to focus majorly on the electric mobility enablement vertical in the future, and is already in discussions with various companies which are into EV charging, EV battery manufacturing and battery swapping for acquisitions.

MIC Electronics Limited is a pioneer and global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of LED Video Displays, high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment and development of telecom software since 1988. An ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified company, MIC has established a marked presence in the highly dynamic domains of: LED Video, Graphics and Text Displays, LED Lighting Solutions Embedded, System and Telecom software Communication and Electronic Products.

With multiple active patents to its name, MIC has provided their products both domestically and internationally for the past 20+ years to various advertising agencies and also a few stadiums abroad.

Additionally, MIC is also a huge contributor for passenger information systems for the Railway department of India, with 24+ railway stations in India having MIC's passenger information systems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, MIC has expanded its pan-India presence in the form of a vast network of marketing, sales and service support centres in all metros of India. To meet the growing demand of its products worldwide, it also has offices in Australia, Korea and USA.

