Vice Chancellor Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Chief Guest Dr. V.K. Saraswat, and other dignitaries at the International Conference on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Technologies at SRMIST

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in collaboration with the Additive Manufacturing Society of India, inaugurated the International Conference on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Technologies (ICEPAM 2025) today at its Kattankulathur campus in Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu.

Welcoming the participants, Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Prof C. Muthamizhchelvan stated, "Students need to create new knowledge by growing and learning beyond classrooms. Technology is meant to help not just the privileged but also our country's large rural base."

The two-day international conference and exhibition, being held on 11th and 12th July 2025, brings together global experts, academicians, researchers, and industry professionals to exchange insights and advancements in the field of 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

The chief guest for the event Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chancellor JNU and member of NITI Aayog, graced the occasion with his take on the importance of building indigenously enabled technology.

"Additive manufacturing holds transformative potential across sectors from healthcare and aerospace to automotive and consumer products. It is set to redefine the way we design, produce, and innovate," said Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat during his inaugural address. He encouraged young innovators and engineers to embrace the power of digital fabrication and contribute to India's self-reliance in advanced manufacturing technologies.

ICEPAM 2025 is set to showcase cutting-edge research, live demonstrations, and a platform for networking among stakeholders driving the future of manufacturing.

The event underscores SRMIST's commitment to fostering innovation, industry collaboration, and academic excellence, reinforcing its role as a leading institution in science and technology education and research.

ABOUT SRMIST

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is a multidisciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

For more information, visit www.srmist.edu.in.

For more information, please write to:

Devadeep Konwar, Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

