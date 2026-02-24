VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading integrated refrigerants and industrial gases company, announced that it has received approval from RIICO for allotment of land for its proposed Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) manufacturing facility at the RIICO Industrial Area, Ukhalliya, District Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The allotment supports the company's ongoing Rajasthan expansion strategy aimed at building an integrated fluorochemicals manufacturing ecosystem.

Also Read | Golden Horizon Missile Offered to India by Israel: Everything You Need To Know.

The newly allotted Plot No. SP2-9 measuring approximately 53,369 sq. mtrs, located adjacent to the Company's existing Plot SP3-10 (~40,524 sq. mtrs) and Plot SP3-11 (~28,650 sq. mtrs), increases Stallion's total contiguous land holding at the site to ~122,543 sq. mtrs, enabling development of a fully integrated manufacturing layout. The contiguous location will allow shared infrastructure, utilities, security, administration, and factory management, supporting operational synergies, improved efficiencies, and cost optimization as capacity scales.

HFOs represent the next generation of low global-warming-potential refrigerant technologies, strengthening the Company's future-ready product portfolio and long-term competitiveness. The Rajasthan expansion is being executed in a calibrated, phased manner, with the R-32 project targeted for commissioning by October 2026, followed by the proposed HFO facility, for which Stallion has outlined an investment of approximately ₹200 crore with work planned to commence in 2027.

Also Read | Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The Rajasthan project will also be eligible for incentives under RIPS-2024, including SGST-linked incentives, capital and performance-linked support, interest subvention, and employment-linked benefits, which cumulatively may extend up to 100% of eligible fixed capital investment, subject to approvals and eligibility conditions.

Management Commentary:

Mr. Shazad Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited, said:

"The approval for land allotment marks another important milestone in executing our Rajasthan expansion strategy. The consolidated land parcel enables us to design a fully integrated manufacturing setup with shared infrastructure and operational efficiencies as we scale our fluorochemicals platform.

HFOs represent the next phase of environmentally advanced refrigerant technologies and will significantly strengthen our portfolio and long-term competitiveness. Backed by our phased expansion plans and policy support under RIPS-2024, we remain confident of achieving our targeted 30-35% revenue CAGR over the next three years, while building a strong domestic manufacturing base aligned with India's self-reliance vision in specialty chemicals and fluorochemicals."

Outlook:

The land allotment strengthens Stallion's Rajasthan manufacturing cluster strategy and supports its transition toward advanced refrigerants and specialty gases. Along with the upcoming R-32 facility and broader fluorochemicals initiatives, the project enhances Stallion's ability to build an integrated, scalable, and future-ready domestic manufacturing platform while improving long-term operating leverage and competitiveness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)