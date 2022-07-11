Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 11 (ANI/SRV): Star Cement, the leading cement brand of the region recently contributed Rupees Twenty Five Lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Meghalaya to aid the ongoing flood relief measures in the flood-affected states.

The cement brand came up with the mind of contributing to the Chief Minister's relief funds keeping in mind the devastating flood situations in the state where people from various areas are affected and thousands of households are underwater and still multiple families are forced to take shelter on roads, highways and public schools.

Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya appreciated Star Cement for this initiative of extending financial support to the Meghalaya Chief Minister Relief Fund.

"Such acts of kindness and generosity in the times of adversity bring hope and restore the faith of humanity", Sangma further added.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajendra Chamaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Star Cement stated, "Star Cement is always committed to serve the people of Meghalaya at the times of need. We have also initiated a distribution drive of food and other essential materials in various flood-affected areas of Garo Hills and we will continue to do so until the flood situation normalizes in the state."

Commenting on the flood situations of the region, Tushar Bhajanka, Executive Director, Star Cement stated "In many locations, the people of the region are facing unprecedented hardships and we are saddened by the same. However, when nature shows it's fury, we can stand together in solidarity to help each other. We at Star Cement have made all efforts to reach out to the people & help them in whatever manner possible."

The cheque of Rupees Twenty Five Lakhs was handed over to Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya by Suresh Shovasaria, Senior Executive, Star Cement. The management of Star Cement has also appealed to each and every citizen of our nation to come forward and extend their support for the flood victims of the region by contributing in whatever forms they can.

