New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State governments for the successful auctioning of mines and to those who have identified potential mineral blocks.

This is likely to inspire other States to perform better in the mining sector.

Also Read | London’s Heathrow Airport Apologized for Unacceptable Service in Recent Weeks, with Long … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Joshi said that successful States will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines and Minerals to be held on Tuesday, a Ministry of Mines statement said on Monday.

Joshi inaugurated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week celebrations organized by the Ministry of Mines. The celebrations will continue till July 17. (ANI)

Also Read | The Gray Man: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ Action Film On Netflix!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)