PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: INE503B01021, BSE: 534748), one of the leading integrated steel manufacturers in South India and a trusted name in TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has announced a significant update on its debt reduction journey.

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The Company had availed credit facilities, including term loans and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), in September 2025 to support its operational and growth initiatives. Reinforcing its commitment to financial discipline and balance sheet strengthening, Steel Exchange India Limited has successfully repaid approximately ₹28 Crores over the last two quarters.

During the period October 2025 to March 2026, a scheduled Partial Redemption was carried out, with ₹21.43 crores repaid towards term loans and ₹7.09 crores towards NCDs.

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This consistent progress highlights the Company's improving cash flow generation, prudent capital allocation, and focus on enhancing financial resilience. The ongoing deleveraging efforts are expected to support reduced finance costs and provide greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in a capital-efficient manner.

Commenting on the update, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said:"Our focused approach towards debt reduction reflects the strength of our operations and our commitment to building a robust and sustainable financial profile. We will continue to prioritize disciplined capital allocation while driving growth across our core business segments."

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