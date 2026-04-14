New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Following the announcement of Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party, state Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday announced that a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative meeting will be held soon to declare his new role.

According to him, Samrat Choudhary will assume the post of the new Chief Minister following the meeting and become the first CM from the BJP in the state.

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"A meeting of the NDA legislative party will be held soon. Samrat Choudhary's will be formally announced during this meeting, and he will assume the office of Chief Minister," Jaiswal told reporters.

Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi asserted that the Bihar CM post has belonged to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when asked about why a BJP leader was elected following the resignation of JDU leader.

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"The (Bihar CM) was an NDA leader and will be an NDA leader even now," he said, suggesting this decision is about alliance loyalty, not just a single party.

Earlier today, Samrat Choudhary was elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

He spoke to ANI following the ceremony, stating, "In my life, the BJP gave me several opportunities to serve."

He assured the party's top leadership og prioritising India's development above everything else. "We will continue to take up the work of considering India before everything else and considering it the best, and prioritising the party," he said.

Samrat Choudhary is set to be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar. He has been working as a political worker for about 30 years, working with the BJP since 2015.

This development comes after the longest-serving CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10.

Kumar's ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar has taught a lot of things - how the govt is run, how good governance will be established in Bihar and what is good for democracy in Bihar...The vision of Viksit Bharat of PM Modi and that of prosperous Bihar by Nitish Kumar - together we will make Bihar prosperous and make the country developed," said Choudhary.

Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)