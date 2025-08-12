PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, has been serving Indian customers for more than 90 years through prominent brands like Steelage and Chubbsafes. From August 1st to 14th, the organisation rolled out its flagship campaign, 'Steelage Mahotsav', with the aim of spreading awareness about BIS standards as well as BIS-certified safes, strong-room doors, and vaults amongst jewellers. Covering more than 100 cities across the country, the initiative became one of the largest on-ground engagements in the physical security solutions industry.

The aim of 'Steelage Mahotsav' is to educate jewellers on the importance of using BIS-certified security products, and to help end-users choose the right safes, vaults and high-security locks for their jewellery outlets.

As part of this nationwide campaign, events were organised in multiple cities, featuring live demonstrations, expert-led discussions, and interactive sessions to help jewellers understand the role of certified products in enhancing business security. To boost visibility and engagement, the activities were supported with on-ground brand activations, specially designed product vans, and product showcases across brand stores in major cities.

Speaking on the campaign, Anirban Mukhuti, Head of Marketing & Product Management, Asia, Gunnebo Safe Storage, said: "Steelage Mahotsav is a pan-India drive to connect with India's jewellers' fraternity and build awareness about BIS certified security solutions. An on-ground campaign of this scale is the first of its kind in the physical security solutions industry. We are achieving this with active support from all our channel partners and intend to reach out to jewellers in every prominent town of India."

Launched on 1st August, the two-week-long campaign has so far received an excellent response, with the activity proving to be a great success across India. It continues to connect with jewellers and business communities nationwide, bringing BIS-certified security solutions closer to key markets across all regions of the country.

About Gunnebo

Gunnebo Group, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has a rich heritage spanning over 250 years and is a world leader in physical security solutions that help keep valuables, cash and people safe. Gunnebo Group is committed to keeping customers safe in banking, retail, public and commercial buildings, industrial and high-risk sites.

In 2000, Gunnebo Group acquired the leading Indian company Steelage. Steelage is one of the most trusted brands for physical security solutions since 1932. They have continuously improved the portfolio of products and services to maintain and enhance the range of exclusive state-of-the-art safe storage systems with innovative designs and aesthetics. Steelage products include safes, vaults, fire cabinets, strong room doors, modular vault solutions, safe deposit lockers, strong room accessories and many more.

