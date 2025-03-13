VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: ICONIC India is proud to unveil its latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection at its premier fashion destination in Bansal Tower, Amrapali Marg, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. Spanning around 18,000 sq. ft., this flagship store offers an indulgent shopping experience, bringing together an extensive range of international and premium brands for the discerning customer.

Also Read | Power Outage in Pakistan: 18-Hour Long Power Cuts During Ramadan Make Normal Life Miserable as Citizens Facing Difficulties in Fasting.

The store showcases an unparalleled selection, featuring fashion powerhouses such as GANT, True Religion, Elle, ICONIC, Calvin Klein, Mango, Cover Story, Forever New, and more. As the largest multi-brand outlets (MBOs) in the region, ICONIC brings together an expansive collection, making it the ultimate shopping destination.

The GANT collection seamlessly blends '90s tailoring with relaxed ease--from lightweight casual suits and nautical knits for men to preppy Breton stripes and sporty yet feminine silhouettes for women. Whereas True Religion's bold designs, fresh colors, and premium fits take centre stage. Elle captures the soft romance of the season with delicate pastels that echo spring's renewal; while Iconic brand offers fashion forward indulgent pieces to complete the wardrobe requirements.

Also Read | Language Row: MK Stalin Led-DMK Government Replaces Rupee Symbol in Tamil Nadu Budget Logo With Tamil Letter; BJP's K Annamalai Slams Move, Says 'How Stupid Can You Become'.

Apoorv Sen, COO ICONIC Fashion India, shared: "Our Spring/Summer 2025 collection is a celebration of preppy pastels, breezy prints, and refined summer silhouettes that bring freshness to every wardrobe. The brand curation at the Vaishali store has been done keeping in mind the evolving customers. Jaipur shoppers can now explore the largest collection of global styles,blending comfort with contemporary trends at our stores."

With an unparalleled mix of international and premium brands, the ICONIC store at Vaishali, Jaipur, promises a premium shopping experience where fashion lovers can discover the season's most coveted trends.

* Bansal Tower, Amrapali Marg, Rathore Nagar, D-Block, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302021

* 0141 - 6764859

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)