Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India], March 18: Stonex, India's leading name in luxury natural stones, recently hosted its much-anticipated Art Soiree, an exclusive celebration that brought together visionary artists, global design enthusiasts, and creative minds.

Set against a backdrop of elegance and innovation, Stonex Art Soiree 2025 was a week where art met legacy, craftsmanship met vision, and design met the timeless beauty of stone. It was an exclusive gathering for Stonex's most valued patrons and partners, offering them a rare glimpse into the evolving world of stone artistry and contemporary design.

A Global Showcase of Artistic Excellence

The soiree showcased the remarkable works of 10 talented artists, each offering a unique narrative through their stone-centric creations, shaped by their individual vision and craftsmanship. The event celebrated the masterpieces of renowned artists such as Chandrashekhar Koteshwar, Gigimon Scaria, Harsha Durugadda, Harmeet Rattan, Magesh R., Shanthamani Muddaiah, Shaik Azgharali, Sudarshan Shetty, Teja Mahendra Gavankar and Yogesh Ramakrishna.

Adding an international perspective, globally renowned artists Peter Randall-Page (UK), Nicolas Bertoux and Cynthia Sah (Italy), Sudarshan Shetty (India), and Sebastian Errazuriz (New York) shared their philosophies on working with stone, offering insights into how this age-old medium continues to evolve in contemporary art and design.

Cynthia Sah from Hong Kong and Nicolas Bertoux from Paris said:

"As sculptors inspired by Italy's rich carving tradition, we create art from marble sourced from the Apuan mountain quarries. Combining classical techniques with advanced technology, each piece is crafted through a journey from concept to installation. Through our sculptures, we hope that viewers gain a deeper understanding of the artistry and craftsmanship behind marble art. We believe in the sensitivity required when working with stone, where each chiselled line or polished surface reflects a dialogue between the artist and the material, capturing the timelessness of marble in every piece we create. We are honored to be invited by Stonex to share our mutual passion for stone, to celebrate marble art, at the Stonex Art Soiree."

A Tribute to Art & Innovation

Speaking about the event, Gaurav Aggarwal, Chairman, Stonex Group, remarked:

"Since childhood, I've been mesmerized by the timelessness of natural stone--a material that shaped civilizations and the world's greatest art. Yet, in the last century, its significance in design and architecture has faded. At Stonex, we are committed to restoring stone's rightful place--not just as a material, but as a medium of expression and legacy. With Stonex Art Soiree, we are creating an ecosystem where artists worldwide rediscover its soul, breathing new life into its story. This is more than an event; it's a movement to give natural stone the respect it truly deserves." Speaking on the occasion Sushant Pathak, CMO, Stonex Group remarked:

"At Stonex, we have always believed that natural stone is more than just a material--it is a canvas for creativity, a link to history, and a testament to human craftsmanship. The Art Soiree was a celebration of this philosophy, bringing together some of the finest creative minds to push the boundaries of artistic expression." An Immersive Artistic Experience

A special highlight of the soiree was the curated Art & Cuisine Pairing, where select artworks were complemented by dishes inspired by the stone's origins and the artist's vision. Guests indulged in flavors from Macedonia, Italy, Turkey, and Greece, with each dish crafted to subtly reflect the aesthetic and cultural essence of the artwork it accompanied. Renowned art critic and curator Girish Shahane, reflected on the event, stating:

"Stonex's Art Soiree was a testament to how natural stone, one of the most ancient materials known to humankind, continues to inspire contemporary artistic expression. The artists showcased here have transformed stone into something deeply personal and evocative."

At the heart of the soiree was the Stonex Art Residency Showcase, where guests witnessed an extraordinary collection of stone-inspired artworks. Sculptors and artists collaborated with Stonex to craft pieces that redefined the intersection of tradition and modernity, unveiling unique interpretations of form, texture, and storytelling through natural stone.

