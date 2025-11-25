PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25: StrategyStack Consulting, a rapidly growing global management consulting firm headquartered in Hyderabad, India, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, a prestigious listing that recognises high-potential Indian enterprises demonstrating global readiness, strategic innovation, and measurable business impact. The recognition positions StrategyStack among the forefront of next-generation consulting firms reshaping how enterprises worldwide approach strategy, performance, and digital transformation.

Founded in 2021 by Satish Peddada and Sudhakar Peddada, StrategyStack Consulting has built a strong reputation for delivering structured, data-driven, and outcome-oriented consulting across strategy, M&A, transformation, AI-enablement, and global operations. With a presence in both India and the US, the firm partners with C-suite leaders to solve complex business challenges using Tier-1 methodologies and highly experienced, senior-led teams. Their integrated approach combines AI-powered frameworks, deep domain expertise, and accelerated delivery models, allowing clients to unlock tangible, measurable value at speed.

At the core of StrategyStack's philosophy is a commitment to being the "most trusted strategic transformation partner", grounded in values of excellence, ownership, agility, value, and trust. The firm's capabilities span comprehensive consulting and fully managed global delivery services, including PMO, digital finance, order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, analytics, automation, and IT operations. This hybrid model allows enterprises to not only design transformation roadmaps but also execute them with precision, cost efficiency, and sustained impact.

Speaking about the recognition, Satish Peddada, Founder & CEO, said: "Being included in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a proud milestone for us. From day one, our mission has been to bring structured strategy, disciplined execution, and measurable impact to every client we serve. This recognition reinforces our belief that consulting must evolve from long slides and theory to practical, senior-led, AI-enabled transformation that drives real outcomes." Co-founder Sudhakar Peddada added: "We built StrategyStack to be a partner--not a vendor. Our value lies in our ability to blend advisory with execution, AI with human expertise, and strategy with speed. As enterprises navigate unprecedented digital shifts, our role is to help them simplify complexity, modernise operations, and unlock sustainable growth."

StrategyStack Consulting's offerings span:

* Corporate & business strategy, operating model design, and growth architecture* End-to-end M&A support--from target screening to synergy delivery and integration* Enterprise and digital transformation, including PMO, change management, capability uplift, and value realisation* Digital finance modernization, automation, shared services design, and performance enablement* AI readiness, Co-Pilot deployment, automation strategy, and scaling frameworks* Cost optimization through strategic spend analysis, vendor optimization, and margin improvementTheir global delivery arm strengthens these initiatives by providing scalable, cost-efficient RTR, OTC, PTP, HR, and IT operations--helping enterprises reduce costs while improving process accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.

With its inclusion in DGEMS 2025, StrategyStack is set to deepen its presence across North America, Europe, and Asia, while expanding its AI, transformation, and global operations capabilities. As businesses worldwide shift toward agile, tech-enabled strategic execution, StrategyStack stands at the forefront--delivering clarity, speed, and long-term value.

