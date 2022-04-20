Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI/Target Media): Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu today inaugurated an 250 litres per minute Oxygen Generation Plant at St. Isabel's Hospital, Mylapore, Chennai.

The ceremony took place in the august presence of Dr N Ezhilan, member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Thousand Lights Constituency, Thiru Dha Velu, member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from the Mylapore Constituency, and Dr J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu. Another Oxygen Generation Plant will be commissioned at St. Thomas Hospital, Chetpet, Tiruvannamalai District, next week.

Speaking on the occasion the Health minister Thiru Ma. Subramanian said, "I appreciate the work undertaken by ActionAid Association during the Covid-19 period. Especially a lot of efforts were undertaken by the organization to provide relief to the most affected, oxygen concentrators both to government and mission hospitals, distributing medical equipment, providing oxygen cylinders and now in setting up this Oxygen Generation Plant (OGP) in St. Isabel's Hospital, Chennai. This will greatly benefit in treating the most needy and vulnerable population. I want to thank both ActionAid Association and St. Isabel's Hospital for undertaking this effort to install the OGP plant during this crucial time.' Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Dr Abel George, CEO, St. Isabel's Hospital and Sr. Jessy Varghese, Vice President, St. Isabel's Hospital.

This is part of a distribution campaign supported by GiveIndia and operationalised by ActionAid Association aimed at saving lives and futures by strengthening medical capacities across Tamil Nadu and India.

Starting from June 10, 2021, 1000 oxygen concentrators with a capacity of generating five litres per minute (lpm) and 100 oxygen concentrators with a 10 lpm capacity have been distributed to primary health centres, community health centres and public hospitals in Tamil Nadu. Across India 1,640 10 lpm oxygen concentrators and 4,750 5 lpm oxygen concentrators have been distributed across 164 districts in 13 states.

GiveIndia had launched the India COVID Response Fund (ICRF) on April 10, 2020, a fund that is better described as a giving collective that enables both individuals and organizations to respond together to COVID. In 2020, ICRF raised 220+ crores, impacting the lives of 56L+ people in India.

Working with grassroots-based social organisations, foundations, corporates, hospitals and local administration, ActionAid Association has been striving to strengthen medical capacities and response to provide care to COVID patients across 20 states and 2 union territories.

In 2020 the focus was in distributing relief in terms of food and sanitation material and 77 lakh people were supported.

In 2021 a large effort went into supporting infrastructure and providing medical equipment, especially oxygen plants and concentrators, and helping to run COVID Care Centre. Once vaccines were available ActionAid Association has been working with district administrations to deal with vaccine hesitation and help reach out to remotely located communities. Vaccine promotions efforts are underway currently across the country including in Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, ActionAid Association is working with district administration in four districts to ensure that no one is left out of the vaccination cover. Livelihood promotion is also being done to help economically deprived sections to build resilience and face the uncertain times.

Sandeep Chachra, Executive Director, ActionAid Association says:

"I am extremely grateful to community volunteers for helping ActionAid Association serve people in India in this dire situation. We are also grateful to district administrations to give us this opportunity to work with them. We are extremely grateful for the tremendous support we have received from GiveIndia to strengthen medical capacities across the country."

"The COVID pandemic has exposed the need for responsive public services, including the need for a strong public health system that can be accessed by all and serves everybody. A positive fallout of this horrific tragedy, would be if we emerge with strong and functional public health infrastructure, built on community-based interventions, a wide network of primary health centres, community health centres and referral hospitals."

Esther Mariaselvam, Associate Director, ActionAid Association and leading the team in Tamil Nadu says:

"ActionAid Association's COVID response in Tamil Nadu includes providing much needed authentic information, spreading awareness, distributing rations and relief kits and strengthening medical capacities across the state. I am grateful for GiveIndia for supporting us in the drive to distribute these oxygen concentrators. This will surely help the medical infrastructure in the State to deal with the current crisis, and be better prepared to face the future."

Atul Satija, Founder and CEO, GiveIndia says:

"ActionAid Association has extensive experience working on the ground to help communities in distress and during disasters. We are happy to support their efforts to provide oxygen to public health centres in underserved districts of Tamil Nadu and across India. It is imperative to build a robust medical system in preparation for current and future needs, especially in rural areas, and we are in solidarity with ActionAid Association for taking up this initiative."

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, we are the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India today. We enable individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing and philanthropy consulting. Our community of 2M+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,000+ verified non-profits, serving 15M+ people across the country.www.giveindia.org

ActionAid Association is an organisation working for social and ecological justice. ActionAid has been engaged with the most marginalised communities in India since 1972. In 2006, ActionAid Association was registered as an Indian organisation, governed by an independent General Assembly and a Governing Board. Together with supporters, communities, institutions and governments, we strive for equality, fraternity and liberty for all. ActionAid Association works in 24 states and two union territories, with several partners and allied organisations.

ActionAid Association is part of a global federation and a full affiliate of ActionAid International that has presence in over 40 countries worldwide.www.actionaidindia.org

