NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: International Schools across India are increasingly embracing student agency-a transformative approach that places learners at the centre of their educational journey. Oakridge International School Bengaluru has been a forerunner of this methodology as an IB continuum school, empowering students to take ownership of their learning process.

Also Read | Ambuja Cement Registers Highest 9% Annual PAT Growth at INR 5,158 Crore, Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity Last Fiscal, Becomes 9th Largest Cement Company in World.

"When students feel heard and valued in the school, they become empowered," explains Kavita Sukhani, Principal, Oakridge International School Bengaluru. "Our students graduate from school with everything they need for success - whatever they choose to be or do in life."

The initiatives by Student Council at Oakridge exemplify how learner agency positively impacts both the school community and society at large.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary 2025: Babil Khan Remembers His Late Father, Says 'He Was a Warrior With a Heavy Foot'.

* Oak Insider - Digital Community Building

Teachers at Oakridge constantly train students on digital etiquette and encourage responsible use of gadgets which is an essential self-management skill. This academic year, the student-led Instagram page garnered 60,000+ views and 1,000+ interactions, establishing an effective communication channel for school events.

* OAKMUN - Oakridge Model United Nations

Oakridge International School, Bengaluru hosted its 9th edition of prestigious Model United Nations, bigger & better as OAK MUN in November 2024. The one of its kind MUN in the city, solely organized by the student leaders witnessed the participation of 350+ students from 12 schools. The event is expanding to international level as SEAMEI OAKMUN in September 2025.

* CASNIVAL - Creativity, Activity, and Service in Action

Christmas is when students celebrate the "Joy of Giving" through CASnival. Students organized food and game stalls, raising Rs. 1.5 lakhs to support the different charitable causes they are part of. Their efforts contributed to community development and to the Social Impact campaign of Nord Anglia Education.

* Codefest - Overnight Hackathon

The 8th edition of Oakridge Codefest, the prestigious overnight hackathon witnessed more than 100 participants contesting to secure cash prizes from a pool of Rs. 1.5 lakhs. The student committee successfully secured Adobe as the event sponsor with the teachers supporting them to independently organise a large event.

* Relay for Life - Social Impact Campaign

This Social Impact initiative steered by the student-led Social Outreach Committee at Oakridge successfully raised Rs. 2,20,000 for the activities of Indian Cancer Society. Students brought together the school community for Relay for Life, an overnight walkathon dedicated to celebrating cancer survivors, honouring the loved ones lost, and raising funds for the work that aids cancer patients.

* Phoenix Cup - Interschool Sports Competition

The interschool sports competition featured basketball, football, and swimming events, drawing around 400 enthusiastic participants from 12 schools across Bengaluru. The event highlighted student independence and autonomy in organizing the event and networking with fellow players from different schools.

* Inter House Activities & Cultural Celebrations

Regular house-wise competitions ensure a supportive ecosystem for students to celebrate inquiry and creativity. Through the year, the Student Council also organizes celebrations for Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween, Winter Spirit Week, Teachers' Day, and Good Luck Party, promoting inclusivity and encouraging cultural appreciation within the school community.

"We are constantly on the lookout for opportunities where the Council can support students and enrich their school experience. This year, one of our key focuses is to strengthen school and student culture by organizing a variety of events throughout the year", says Yajwin Krishna, Student Council President (AY 24-25). Speaking of student agency at Oakridge, he further added, "The events are closely aligned with our school's mission and vision, which remain at the heart of all Council initiatives. We have an open environment where students feel encouraged to voice their thoughts and opinions. Our Student Council is truly by the students, for the students," Sachit Shastri, Student Council Vice President (AY 24-25) echoed the same sentiment.

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru

For admission enquiries: mac.blr@oakridge.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)