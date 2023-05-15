Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna International Schools have once again proved their indomitable success in CBSE Board Examinations with their focus on holistic excellence. A network of 8 Schools around North India in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana and Mohali, Manav Rachna International Schools have made their mark in the CBSE results for Grade 10th and 12th with 100% Passing Strength.

A total 765 students appeared in Grade 10 and 614 students appeared in Grade 12 with a 100% pass record result.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire After Gas Leak: Six Including Two Minors Receive Burn Injuries in House Fire Triggered by Gas Leakage in Khar.

Pradyuman Singh Shekhawat scored 100 in Chemistry, Anshuman and Chaitanya scored 100 in Business Studies, Krish scored 100 in accountancy. In Grade 10 English- Sahaj Bajaj, Mansi Goyal; in Social Science - Peehu Bansal, Saiansh Das, Chhavi Mittal scored 100 on 100.

In Business Studies Radhika Manchanda secured a whopping hundred per cent. Kanan Bhatia secured hundred in Political Science. Mehpreet Kaur Pahwa scored a 100 in accountancy. Ishita Sharma scored a 100 in Grade 10 Science. Driti Lowe scored a 100 in Grade 10 English, along with Devansh Bhadana, Sarthak Jain and Aanshika Gupta scoring 100 in Grade 10 Science.

Also Read | Porn in Classroom! Oregon School Students Shown XXX Terms, Sexually Explicit Language To Educate Them About Child Pornography Laws, Sexting and Revenge Porn; Parents Fume.

Mamta Wadhwa - Director Principal, MRIS 14; Divjot Kaur - Principal, MRIS Charmwood, Dhriti Malhotra - Director Principal, MRIS 46 Gurugram; Pooja Puri - Principal, MRIS 51 Gurugram; Nindiya Saket - Principal, MRIS Noida; Taruna Vashisht - Principal, MRIS Mohali and Anju Dhawan - Principal, MRIS Ludhiana are truly elated with the extraordinary feats of the students in CBSE Results 2023.

Dr Prashant Bhalla said, "It is the hard work and perseverance of the students, parents, teachers and principals which together creates the magic. With the learning pedagogy focused on holistic growth, the achievements in academics, sports, technology, literary etc come naturally to the MRIS Achievers. I wish them the very best for their future. It is now time to grow and time to go beyond. Blessings always."

Dr Amit Bhalla congratulated everyone quoting, "100% results are a norm at Manav Rachna International Schools and every year we celebrate this achievement that is only possible through the grit and hardwork of our students, educators, facilitators, principals and the opportunities provided to the learners to help them shine in every field."

Executive Directors - Deepika Bhalla, Nisha Bhalla, Dr Sunny Bansal, Gaurav Rai, and Lovkesh Magu are overjoyed with the way students have shown their mettle in the CBSE Board Examinations this year.

Sanyogita Sharma, Director MRIS said, "I am grateful for the support of parents and teachers in this trailblazing success of our Class 10th and 12th Students. At MRIS, we focus on the holistic development of students, inculcating in them the spirit of a fighter. I wish them immense success in the future."

MRIS with its focus on academics and holistic development provides every student the best possible opportunities to accept future challenges of an excitingly competitive global world.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)