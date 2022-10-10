New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/SRV): In a pride-generating moment, StudyMEDIC bagged the prestigious Achievers' World Leadership Award 2022 for its excellence in medical education.

This is the second year of consecutive awards for StudyMEDIC.

StudyMEDIC's Co-founder and COO Dr Sowmya NS received the award and memento from Virendra Sharma, honourable Member of Parliament (UK), British - Indian Labour Party at the Global Indian Summit which was conducted by Achievers' World in association with NRI Welfare Society, UK Chapter in the British Parliament- House of Commons, London on 30th September 2022 marking the 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event also marked the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The summit comprised an elite gathering of few distinguished guests. The guests of honour for the event were Shalishesh Vara -Member of Parliament, Lord Rami Ranger - MD, Sun Mark Ltd and Gauhar Nawab - International President, NRI Welfare Society of India -UK. Mr Gurinder Singh, Secretary, NRI Welfare Society, UK Chapter and Mr Harish Chandra, Editor, Achievers' World also attended the event.

During the event few achievers from different fields across the globe were felicitated inside the prestigious House of Commons. They were felicitated with the Achievers' World Leadership Award and Mahatma Gandhi Samman for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

"It is indeed a matter of great pride to receive this World Leadership Award when India celebrates and commemorates 75 years of independence- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," said Dr Sowmya after receiving the award. She also thanked and dedicated the award to each of her co-mentors, colleagues, and students at StudyMEDIC. Expressing her gratitude, Dr Sowmya added, "Without their support and dedication, we could not have achieved this remarkable feat."

For StudyMEDIC, this is the second year of consecutive awards and recognition for its excellence in Medical Education. In 2021, the company received the Global Achievers' Award and Indian Achiever's Award for excellence in medical education and its remarkable contribution towards the nation. Prior to it, the company also received CPD membership and now each of our courses are CPD certified.

Adding more glory, name, and fame; StudyMEDIC became the official global partner of the European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (EBCOG) for their EFOG-EBCOG courses. This is their first ever partnership across the globe and the company was chosen from among over 200 companies across the globe.

Scribing a new history and milestone, EBCOG is coming up to India and UAE with their EFOG-EBCOG course. This is their first ever course outside Europe and this course will be jointly conducted by StudyMEDIC and EBCOG.

In a view to support the deserving medical aspirants, StudyMEDIC initiated CSR program and over the years thousands of students have benefited from this to pursue their medical memberships and fellowships.

Founded in 2016 with the goal of improving the worldwide medical education system by incorporating advanced technology with quality mentorship; StudyMEDIC is the pioneer in premier medical education and envisages creating an age of renowned and selfless clinicians all over the globe. StudyMEDIC's digital learning platforms like StudyMEDIC Mobile App, LMS, OSCE App, E Courses, and E Books have kickstarted a new digital era of medical education. These advanced learning platforms make learning simpler and easier and easily accessible from anywhere and anytime using any device.

Starting with a single course, today StudyMEDIC offers preparatory courses for several national and international medical memberships and fellowships including MRCOG, MRCPI, EFOG -EBCOG, MRCS, FRCS, MRCP, MRCPCH, MRCEM, MD, MS, DNB-OBG, FCPS, ACOG, RANZCOG, IBCLC, PLAB, DGO, NEET SS, NEET PG, OET and many others. Along with a bunch of national and international courses, StudyMEDIC also offers short term certificate and fellowship programs in Vaginal Surgery, Reproductive medicine, High risks in Obstetrics, Ultrasound, and so on.

For more information, please visit: https://studymedic.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)