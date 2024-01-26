SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 26: The EPS Business Meet, held in conjunction with the Conference and Award Ceremony on January 24, 2024, has emerged as a resounding success, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and experts for a day of insightful discussions and recognition of excellence.

Hosted by A and A Media Group (Industrial Outlook™), Co-organised by International Federation of Electric Vehicle Association, Knowledge Partner- NET ZERO THINK and supported by MNRE, CEA and various associations, Sponsored by- DYMO, EMMVEE, iNVERGY, Janitza, Novasys, Adani Solar, Saatvik, Gautam Solar, Growatt, Deye, Aerem, Mtek Pro, GoodWe and more, products displayed by 34 companies, the event served as a pivotal platform for thought leaders to delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities surrounding renewable energy and power in the business landscape. Participants engaged in vibrant discussions, gaining valuable insights and strategic perspectives from renowned speakers.

The EPS Business Meet also featured an Award Ceremony, spotlighting outstanding achievements in the realm of renewable and power. The ceremony celebrated excellence in various categories i.e. top 10 solar module manufacturer in India awarded to Adani Solar, WAAREE, Renewsys, Goldi Solar, Novasys, Vikram Solar, Gautam Solar, Saatvik Solar, EMMVEE, Young Innovator Award to Powertron, Innovation Excellence Award to Enerparc, CEO of the Year to Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Solar, Best Power Monitoring Solution Company to Janitza, Sustainability Leadership Award to Sungrow, Green Earthing Technology to INTER-TECH, etc.

"We are thrilled with the success of the EPS Business Meet, Delhi. It was a day filled with knowledge-sharing, networking, and acknowledgment of the remarkable achievements within the Electrical, Power and Solar domain. This event has undoubtedly set a new standard for industry gatherings," said Pradeep Kumar (Amit), Head-BD of Industrial Outlook™.

The Industrial Outlook extends its gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and collaborators who played a crucial role in making this event a triumph. As the EPS Business Meet becomes a cornerstone for industry engagement, the organizers look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence in the years to come.

For more information, please visit: https://industrialoutlook.in/

