Konnagar (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): Sugam Homes in association with Diamond Group has announced its affordable state of living, Urban Lakes which has all the luxurious amenities like a gymnasium, jacuzzi, community hall with banquet-like ambiance, and much more that you will need under one roof.

Urban Lakes, located on the banks of the river Hooghly, is designed by famous Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, who has 8 years of industry knowledge in the field of architecture. His architecture firm, RBTA (Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura) was founded in 1963 by Ricardo Bofill and has since grown to become a major worldwide architectural and urban design firm. His team has done extraordinary work at Urban Lakes with a focus on contemporary living, comfort, security, and privacy, as well as an active lifestyle.

Sugam Homes and Diamond Group are well-known names in the real estate business. They believe in building places that will match your ideal house filled with love and tradition, and were founded with the goal of focusing on the needs of people while taking care of planet earth. It is this conviction that has given rise to a vibrant in-house team, promoting ideas and design that are perfectly suited to the urban lifestyle.

People have spent more time at home than at any other point in history. Their residences have transformed into real safe havens, serving as a workstation, gym, club, restaurant, and much more. Over 81 per cent of the open area at Urban Lakes, which spans 5.6 acres, is surrounded by nature, with plenty of fresh air. Urban Lakes is an estate, which is surrounded by three lakes and has 30 per cent vegetation and 80 per cent open space, providing a diverse habitat. It is the pinnacle of affordable living, with 560 apartments spread over four towers that have ground plus 12 floors and ground plus 16 floors in Phase 1. The quiet neighbourhood of Konnagar is steeped in tradition and culture, while the breezy river runs by and nurtures the neighbourhood with a wonderful sense of joy, and the position of Urban lakes gives a beautiful old-world charm, enabling one to relax and unwind in a calm and serene atmosphere. The construction is in full swing for this lively residence.

The news of this classic project of Sugam Homes has generated a stir in the real estate business, and it's spreading beyond industries. "Several individuals have already approached to buy spaces", says a company source. The impact of this project on Konnagar is it will make the locality more urban and advanced. Urban Lakes is located near the Konnagar Railway Station, providing a secure and convenient environment with good transport access through Ferry, Metro, Railway, and Roads. It also recognizes the importance of connectivity to social amenities like schools, hospitals, and retail malls.

This builder has established a prestigious position in Kolkata's real estate business, having gained the trust of over 7000 households. Over the years, Sugam Group has successfully covered about 11 million square feet of space, collecting more than 30 national awards. Apart from these luxurious flats in Konnagar, Sugam has a number of award-winning projects under its belt, such as Morya and Sugam Habitat that are well worth your time. But much more astounding is the fact that it has helped countless families in Eastern India transform their aspirations become reality!

If you require any extra information or assistance in your search for apartments at Urban Lakes, we are here to assist you in finding the ideal place for your requirements. To book your dream flat you can connect to them at 7795665085.

