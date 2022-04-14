Nothing fills the soul like a long weekend in the middle of the month. And April 2022 has done just that. With April 14 (Thursday) being a bank holiday in various states across India on the occasions namely - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu and April 15 marking Good Friday, people are left puzzled if banks will be shut for four days from April 14 to April 17. To answer the most common question - Is April 16 a Bank Holiday? - it is not in most states. Here's the breakdown of the upcoming long weekend. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

The possibility of a long weekend in April is sure to have most people excited. With so many festivals stacked together, people are all set to enjoy a much-needed break from work and spend quality time doing what they love. Whether travelling on short vacations or just spending valuable time catching up with family and friends, the first step is to understand precisely how long your long weekend could be.

April 14 (Thursday) - Bank Holiday

April 14 marks a bank holiday in all the states across India except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh. This is because this day is commemorated as various significant observances and festivals in different parts of the country. April 14, 2022, will mark Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu.

April 15 (Friday) - Bank Holiday

Good Friday 2022, Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu and Vishu all fall on April 15, making it a Bank Holiday in most states. Banks will be closed in most states in India except Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 16 - Third Saturday

According to the RBI rules, banks are closed every month's second and fourth Saturdays. Since April 16 is the third Saturday, banks will remain open on this day. The exception to this is Assam, where banks will be closed on the occasion of Bohag Bihu.

April 17 - Sunday

April 17, a Sunday, is a leave that perfectly completes this possibility of a long weekend.

Based on this information, you can apply for leaves wherever necessary and plan a quick trip or merely enjoy the calm of home with all these back to back holidays.

