Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Popular children's author Sunita Lad Bhamray celebrates the success of her latest children's book Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret, with a coveted re-print following an overwhelming response from readers. The book has not only sparked conversations about one of today's most pressing issues--environmental conservation--but has also captivated young readers while fostering a love for reading, much to the delight of parents and teachers. With its engaging plot and immersive storytelling, it inspires friendship, love for nature, and a sense of responsibility for its conservation. With students, educators, and environmentalists enthusiastically embracing the book, the first edition has completely sold out, paving the way for a much-anticipated re-print of copies that are set to hit the stands soon.

Sunita Lad Bhamray, an Indian-origin Singapore-based author, playwright, and screenwriter, has built an illustrious career rooted in the transformative power of storytelling. With a portfolio of five books across various genres, her work consistently aims to inspire change and spark meaningful dialogue. Her latest book, Kalee and the mysterious twins, has also gained fame and found a place in every child's home and heart. The book, which was launched in June last year, has sold close to a thousand copies in the past eight months. It traces the struggles of a young female protagonist who takes on the role of an environmental warrior, and has garnered quite a following. It captivates young minds as it follows Kalee and the two enigmatic twins who accompany her on an adventure to save the planet.

Speaking about the success of the book and motivation for writing for children, Sunita Lad Bhamray said, "The enthusiasm from young readers for Kalee and the Mysterious Twins has been truly heartwarming. The book has resonated with students as it combines environmental stewardship with important values like teamwork and responsibility. In an era when screen time is replacing reading habits, it's encouraging to see children engage with a book and revel in the joy of storytelling. I believe that a well-told story has the power to transport young minds, nurture their imagination, and instil values that stay with them for life. I'm grateful that this book is not only sparking curiosity but also inspiring children to think about real-world solutions to environmental challenges. As they journey with Kalee and the Twins, I hope they also develop a fondness for books--a habit that will enrich them well into adulthood."

Deeply committed to engaging with young readers, parents, and teachers, Sunita has been invited to schools across the country to conduct reading workshops and discussions with children aged 7-14, fostering environmental consciousness, ethical living, and eco-conscious leadership. These sessions have proven to be an effective way to engage pre-teens--her book's primary readership--on pressing environmental issues. With the upcoming copies of Kalee and the Mysterious Twins, she plans to expand these workshops to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi, using storytelling as a powerful tool to nurture a love for reading.

Her efforts in engaging students though storytelling and finding joy in the written word, has also been welcomed by parents and teachers alike. In an era when digital distractions are reducing book readership, Sunita's sessions have successfully drawn in students who previously showed little interest in books, encouraging them not only to read but also to think critically about social and environmental issues. For schools, this also helps align with the Government of India's Read India campaign, launched under the National Mission for Education through Information and Communication Technology (MHRD), which promotes reading as a lifelong habit and encourages teachers to engage students in a year long reading practice, outside of the ongoing curriculum. By blending fantasy with real-world themes, Kalee and the Mysterious Twins is not just a story--it is a catalyst for young minds to imagine, question, and contribute to a better future.

The re-printed copies of Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret will be available for purchase through major retailers and on Amazon

About Sunita Lad Bhamray: Author, Playwright, and Screenwriter

Sunita Lad Bhamray is a Singapore-based, Indian Origin author, playwright, and screenwriter celebrated for her transformative storytelling and dedication to inspiring change. With a rich career spanning literature, theatre, and film, Sunita's work consistently addresses important social issues while captivating audiences of all ages. Her ability to craft narratives that provoke thought, foster empathy, and encourage meaningful dialogue has earned her recognition as a versatile and impactful storyteller.

In her literary career, Sunita has authored five acclaimed books across various genres. Her latest children's book, Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret, is an Amazon bestseller, combining fantasy with themes of environmental conservation and featuring a strong female protagonist to inspire young readers. Her other works include Triumphs on the Turf, a biography of her grandfather, a trailblazer in India's horse racing industry, and Ganga Jamuna, a novel exploring the struggles of a single mother raising rare conjoined twins. For younger audiences, she has penned illustrated stories such as Grandma Lim's Persimmons and Saru and Her Little Secret, which charm readers with their heartfelt narratives.

Sunita's creative influence extends to the stage and screen, where she continues to address pressing societal concerns. Her acclaimed play, Nirjhari, tackles domestic abuse and was later adapted into a movie. Meanwhile, her film Sahaasi: Dateline Singapore delves into media ethics, showcasing her talent for presenting complex themes through engaging storytelling. Beyond traditional mediums, Sunita connects with younger audiences through her YouTube channel, Su's Short Stories for Kids, sharing delightful tales such as Foodle's Cafe and Daddy Jacana that blend entertainment with education.

Before dedicating herself to storytelling, Sunita was deeply involved in education, inspiring students as a teacher and mentor. Her background in teaching informs her ability to engage audiences of all ages, adding depth and authenticity to her work. Today, Sunita Lad Bhamray continues to leverage her creative talents to inspire, educate, and spark change, leaving an indelible impact on audiences worldwide.

