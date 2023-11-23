ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], November 23: SuperAngels Summit, the world's first and largest Investor Conference, will be held at the prestigious Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi. This mega event is powered by Venture Catalysts++ and is scheduled for December 15th and 16th, bringing together stalwarts of the startup industry and investors from around the globe. Over two days, industry leaders will engage in networking and share their experiences at the international exhibition centre.

Ravi K. Ranjan, the Founder and CEO of SuperAngels Summit, addressed the media at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, sharing the aim, mission and vision of the SuperAngels Summit. He revealed that renowned investors, speakers, government officials, and policymakers from across the world, along with aspiring individuals in the startup realm, will actively participate in this summit.

While talking about the event, Ravi K. Ranjan said, "India is on the cusp of a remarkable transformation in the startup landscape. We've had our share of challenges in the past, and now, with the advantage of technology at our fingertips, the opportunities for startups are boundless. SuperAngels Summit is not just an event; it's a catalyst for connection, collaboration, and growth."

Highlighting the significance of technology, Ravi K. Ranjan further added, "Today's entrepreneurs have the advantage of leveraging technology to its fullest potential. It's a boon that can accelerate their journey and contribute to the overall growth of the startup ecosystem in India. He also added, "Health, Agriculture, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Social Media and Tourism verticals have a lot of scope in the start-up ecosystem."

Celebrating the spirit of angel investment, The SuperAngels Summit is being organized in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Emirates Angels (a registered non-profit organization supporting angel investment in the UAE) and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.SuperAngels Summit is designed as a platform for startups and angel investors to converge, fostering meaningful connections and opening avenues for collective success. Ranjan expressed his belief that the summit will serve as a bridge between innovative startups and investors looking to support and nurture the next wave of entrepreneurship.

SuperAngels Summit is the world's first and largest investors summit organised to celebrate the spirit of Angel Investment. Founded by Ravi K. Ranjan and presented by Venture Catalysts++, the summit is all set to be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This collaborative endeavour involves esteemed partners such as The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Emirates Angels, and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The two-day summit will be held on December 15th and 16th, 2023, respectively.

