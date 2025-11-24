VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Fever FM revived the magic of Superwomaniya Conclave and Awards to its second edition which took place at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, an evening which honors women who make ordinary situations extraordinary tales of bravery and re-invention. The proud PR partner of the event, NewsReach assisted in the amplification of a night that celebrated voices which influenced the culture and the business world of India.

The event was hosted by the ever-vigorous RJ Stutee Gosh and it was the precursor of a celebration which was both inspiring and personal. The introduction of Shabana Azmi as the Guest of Honour also introduced a certain background and direction, the jury members Rasika Dugal and Kanika Dhillon aided in highlighting the stories that really moved the room.

The awards recognised a wide range of superwomaniyas such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanya Malhotra, Mona Singh, Surveen Chawla, Divya Dutta, Hina Khan and Tisca Chopra to sporting icons Diana Edulji and Jemimah Rodrigues,, and a creative force such as Sumukhi Suresh, Parvathy and Lisa Mishra. Beside them there were real life heroes, entrepreneurs and changemakers like Anamika Pandey, Director at Gounicrew Private Limited; Dr.(hons) Suprabha Raorane, Founder of Mysttical Art; Jyotsna Rao Bakshy, Founder at JRB Holistic Wellness; Kalpana Shukla, Mrs Universe 1Runner Up 2023; Mayuri Mittal, Founder and CEO, Miss and Mrs Red Carpet Crown of India and Detective Priya Kakade, Director at Swift Detectives and Invest

The panel discussions included: "Tu Boss Banegi? Women, Entrepreneurship and Impact" introduced Dr. (hons) Suprabha Raorane, Founder of Mysttical Art; Hetaa Ramani, Tv anchor and Homedecore content creator and Aarati Neelam, Founder of NELLERAA with a candid discussion of ambition, impact and the truth of being a ground-up builder guided intelligently by moderator RJ Glenn Saldanha.

In "Log Kya Kahenge: Trolling, Fear & the Price of Visibility", the unspoken cost of being judged, digitally scrutinized and the bravery to remain visible was unpacked by Adv. Puneet Bhasin, Cyber Law and Privacy / Data Protection Expert; Ishita Arun, Actor, writer, performer and Sufi Motiwala, Digital Creator with RJ Stutee Ghosh as moderator.

The discussion was enhanced with "Tumse Na Ho Payega: The Unspoken Pressure of Doing It All" where Neha K. Kanabar, Founder of UNIMO - Universe of Moms; Pooja Gupta, Founder - Media Mentor; Anisha Dixit, Content Creator, Founder - Matter Entertainment; Shailja Saraswati, Chief Content Officer, Omnicom Media Group India and Sumera Dhanani, Corporate Head of Business Development, Sayaji Hotels Ltd. were in charge of Zahra Jani.

Another panel, titled "Tum Kuch Zyada Hi Sensitive Ho: Breaking the Silence on Women's Health", where Dr. Rashi Mishra, Director at Shivani Hospital and IVF in Kanpur, spoke on the subject, was a long-overdue discussion of the prejudices, stigma, and silence that surround the issue of women as far as their own wellbeing is concerned.

Superwomaniya 2025 was a place where women were not just applauded, they were actually seen in a world where it is not normal.

