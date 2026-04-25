PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) (NSE: SUPREMEPWR), One of India's leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has secured domestic orders aggregating to ₹128 Cr from Hyderabad-based companies, strengthening its order pipeline and near-term revenue visibility.

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Orders Secured on 22nd April 2026

Order 1

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- Order Value: ₹51.30 Cr

- Scope: Supply of 20MVA, 110/33-11 kV power transformers

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 13 months

Order 2

- Order Value: ₹23.30 Cr

- Scope: Supply of 160MVA, 220 kV transformer

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 13 months

Orders Secured on 13th April 2026

Order 3

- Order Value: ₹39.90 Cr

- Scope: Supply of 20MVA, 110/33-11 kV power transformers

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 17 months

Order 4

- Order Value: ₹13.50 Cr

- Scope: Supply of 112.5MVA, 330 kV transformer

- Execution Timeline: Approximately 11 months

With these order wins, the Company's order book stands at ₹481.44 Cr for Supreme Power Equipment Limited and ₹96.28 Cr for its subsidiary Danya Electric Company, aggregating to a total of ₹577.72 Cr as on 23rd April 2026, providing strong revenue visibility. The Company remains focused on timely execution and strengthening its presence across key markets.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited, said "We are pleased to secure four key orders from Hyderabad-based companies, further strengthening our order inflow momentum. The Company has been witnessing a steady increase in order wins in recent periods, reflecting strong demand and continued trust in our execution capabilities.

We are enhancing our execution capacity to capitalize on this demand cycle and support our next phase of growth. With rising investments in power and infrastructure, particularly in high-growth regions like Telangana, we see a strong pipeline of opportunities ahead. We remain focused on expanding our market presence, delivering high-quality execution, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

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